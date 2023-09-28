Taiwan Unveils First Domestically-Made Submarine Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Taiwan has marked a significant milestone in its quest to bolster its defense capabilities by unveiling its first domestically-produced submarine.

In a ceremony presided over by President Tsai Ing-wen in the port city of Kaohsiung, the submarine named “Haikun” was launched.

This move is seen as a response to increasing concerns about the possibility of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Recent warnings from U.S. officials have raised alarms about China’s potential military capabilities to mount an invasion in the coming years.

Taiwan, a self-governing island, is regarded by China as a renegade province, and Beijing has expressed its intention to eventually reunify Taiwan with the mainland.

The Global Organized Crime Index for 2023 has highlighted Taiwan’s vulnerabilities to transnational criminal networks and syndicates.

This has prompted Taiwan to take steps to strengthen its defenses against various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, cash-in-transit operations, poaching syndicates, and robberies.

The newly unveiled $1.54 billion diesel-electric powered submarine is a significant addition to Taiwan’s naval capabilities.

The submarine, which symbolically bears the name “Haikun” after a mythical flying fish from Chinese literature, will undergo testing and is expected to be in active service by the end of 2024.

Taiwan ultimately aims to operate a fleet of ten submarines, including two older Dutch-made vessels, all equipped with missiles.

Admiral Huang Shu-kuang, head of the domestic submarine program, emphasized the strategic importance of these submarines in defending Taiwan against potential naval blockades and invasions from China.

The goal is to buy time until support from the U.S. and Japan can arrive to aid in Taiwan’s defense.

President Tsai Ing-wen, speaking at the launch ceremony, highlighted the historic significance of the domestically-produced submarine, noting the deep pride in achieving what was once considered an impossible task.

While Taiwan’s ten-submarine fleet is dwarfed by China’s naval capabilities, the island nation is focusing on an asymmetric warfare strategy.

Also Read: Philippines Accuses China Of Installing “Floating Barrier” In Disputed South China Sea Area

The new submarines are expected to enhance Taiwan’s ability to conduct agile and stealthy operations, particularly in guarding critical maritime passages within the “first island chain,” a network of islands including Taiwan, the Philippines, and Japan.

It is worth noting that several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have contributed to Taiwan’s submarine program. This international support reflects growing global concerns about Beijing’s assertiveness and Taiwan’s strategic significance in the region.

As tensions persist in the Taiwan Strait, the unveiling of the domestically-made submarine signals Taiwan’s determination to protect its sovereignty and strengthen its defense capabilities.

China, in response, has continued its military drills and naval presence in the region, raising concerns about the possibility of conflict. While observers agree that the new submarines could bolster Taiwan’s defense, the effectiveness of these assets will depend on how they are strategically deployed.

In a broader geopolitical context, the international assistance received by Taiwan for its submarine program underscores the international community’s growing unease with Beijing’s policies and actions. This development is likely to be met with concern by Chinese authorities and may have implications for regional stability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...