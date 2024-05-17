Tamara Falcó Siblings: A Look at the Socialite’s Inner Circle

Tamara Falcó, the 6th Marchioness of Griñón, is a prominent Spanish aristocrat, socialite and television personality known for her diverse talents.

She gained fame through her Netflix series, Lady Tamara, and won MasterChef Celebrity España.

Falcó is also an ambassador for XTONE, showcasing her culinary skills and creativity.

Recently, she married Íñigo Onieva in a lavish Spanish wedding, capturing significant attention in the media.

Siblings

Falcó has eight half-siblings from her parents’ other marriages.

On her father’s side, she has half-brothers Duarte Falcó y de la Cierva and Manolo, 13th Marquess of Castel-Moncayo and half-sister Alejandra, 13th Marchioness of Mirabel.

On her mother’s side, she has half-brothers Julio Jr., Enrique, and Chabeli Iglesias, who are children of singer Julio Iglesias.

Additionally, Falcó has a half-sister Ana Boyer Preysler from her mother’s later relationship with socialist politician Miguel Boyer.

Career

Falcó is more than just a socialite; she is a multifaceted personality with various talents and accomplishments.

In addition to her socialite status, she is known for her appearances on television, such as winning MasterChef Celebrity España, where she showcased her culinary skills and creativity.

Falcó has also been an ambassador for XTONE, further demonstrating her involvement in the culinary world.

Her Netflix series, Lady Tamara, has also contributed to her fame, showcasing her lifestyle and personality to a wider audience.

While she is recognized as a socialite, Falcó’s professional endeavors extend beyond social events to include television appearances, culinary achievements and brand ambassadorships.

Personal life

Falcó, the Marchioness of Griñón, married Íñigo Onieva in a spectacular three-day wedding celebration in Madrid, Spain on July 7-9, 2023.

The couple said “I do” at the El Rincón estate, a special location for the bride just miles from the capital.

Tamara, the daughter of Isabel Preysler and the late Carlos Falcó, wore a royal-inspired bridal look by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera.

The wedding was attended by hundreds of guests, including friends and loved ones such as Ana Boyer, Julio Iglesias Jr. and Chabeli Iglesias.

Notably absent was her brother, Enrique Iglesias, due to his phobia of social gatherings.

The couple’s relationship faced a brief split in late 2022 after a video emerged of Íñigo kissing another woman.

However, they reconciled and celebrated their reunion with a romantic getaway to Finland before their wedding.