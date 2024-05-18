Tamera Mowry Siblings: A Celebration of Sisterhood and Success

Tamera Mowry, born Tamera Darvette Mowry-Housley on July 6, 1978, is an American actress, television personality and former singer.

She gained fame for her role in Sister, Sister alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry.

Mowry co-hosted The Real from 2013 to 2020 and has been involved in various TV shows, movies and entrepreneurial ventures with her sister.

She is married to Adam Housley and has two children, Aden and Ariah.

Siblings

Tamera has three siblings, Tia Mowry, her twin sister, Tahj Mowry and Tavior Mowry.

Tamera and Tia Mowry are identical twins who were born on July 6, 1978 in Gelnhausen, West Germany.

Tamera is the older twin by two minutes. The sisters gained fame for starring together in the sitcom Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1999.

Tahj is Tamera and Tia’s younger brother, who is also an actor. Tavior is their youngest sibling, who is a musician.

Career

Mowry gained fame starring in the sitcom Sister, Sister with twin sister Tia from 1994 to 1999.

She appeared in various TV shows like Roommates, Melissa & Joey, and Strong Medicine.

Mowry co-starred in the Disney Channel Original Movies Twitches and Twitches Too with Tia.

She co-hosted the talk show The Real from 2013 to 2020 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2018.

Mowry launched a coffee line called Tamera’s Teas & Coffees and co-authored a children’s book series with Tia called Twintuition.

She has been involved in production and hosting roles in the entertainment industry.

Mowry appeared on reality shows like Tia & Tamera and Dancing with the Stars.

Also Read: Barbara Palvin Siblings: All About Anita Palvin

She has partnered with her sister on various entrepreneurial projects and advocates for mental health awareness, being open about her struggles with anxiety.

Mowry’s diverse career has spanned acting, hosting, writing, and entrepreneurship, often in collaboration with her twin sister Tia.

She is known for her role in Sister, Sister and her Emmy-winning stint as co-host of The Real, while also pursuing other creative and business ventures.

Awards

Mowry has received several awards and accolades throughout her career, including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series two years in a row, the Kids Choice Award for Favorite Television Actress three years in a row, and induction into the Kids Choice Awards Hall of Fame.

She was named to Ebony magazine’s Power 100 list in 2013.

Mowry-Housley also shared several awards with her sister Tia, including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Youth Actor/Actress for Sister, Sister, the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Television Actress for Sister, Sister and multiple Young Artist Awards for their performances in Sister, Sister and Seventeen Again.

Additionally, she won the Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Actress – Comedy for The Game.

Personal life

Mowry is married to Adam Housley, a Fox News correspondent, since 2011.

They have two children together. Their son, Aden John Tanner Housley, was born on November 12, 2012.

Aden is known for his early communication skills and active nature, taking after his father.

Their daughter, Ariah Talea Housley, was born on July 1, 2015. Ariah is described by her mother as embodying kindness and empathy, showing a love for singing, dancing and acting.

Tamera often shares moments from their family life on social media and their family YouTube channel, The Housley Life, highlighting the joy her children bring and the lessons they teach her about cherishing simple moments.