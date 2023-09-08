Tamil Cinema Mourns The Loss Of Veteran Actor And Director G Marimuthu

India’s Tamil-language film industry is reeling from the sudden loss of acclaimed actor and director G Marimuthu, who tragically passed away from a heart attack on Friday.

Marimuthu, who was in his late 50s, suffered the fatal cardiac event while at a television studio in Chennai, and despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

Marimuthu’s indelible mark on the entertainment world included his prominent role in the beloved soap opera “Ethirneechal” (Swimming Against The Tide). Ironically, he was lending his voice to scenes for the series when he tragically departed.

His versatile talents extended beyond the small screen, as he had graced the big screen in more than 50 films during his illustrious career.

One of Marimuthu’s recent and notable film roles cast him as a compelling antagonist in the blockbuster hit “Jailer,” which has ranked as the third most successful Indian film at the box office this year.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, prompting fellow TV actors to rush to the hospital in response to the devastating loss.

Marimuthu’s remarkable journey in the world of cinema commenced in 1990 when he left his hometown of Pasumalaitheri in Theni, a southern village in India, to pursue his dream of becoming a film director in Chennai.

His early days in the city saw him working as a hotel waiter, but his determination eventually led him to become an assistant director under various accomplished filmmakers. His directorial debut included two films of his own, namely “Kannum Lannum” and “Pulivaal.”

During the 2010s, Marimuthu shifted his focus to acting and established himself in supporting roles across a range of Tamil films. His versatility and magnetic presence on both the small and big screens earned him a devoted fan following.

As news of his untimely demise spread across social media platforms, an outpouring of grief and tributes flooded in.

One fan expressed their sorrow, saying, “Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of the versatile actor Marimuthu. He was a superstar on both the big and small screens. A tremendous loss for our industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

