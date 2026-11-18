A man in his 30s has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of defiling a 12-year-old girl in Tana River County.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) secured the conviction and sentence against Bakari Dhadho Salim, who was found guilty of defilement under Section 8(1), as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

Senior Principal Magistrate Edward Too handed down the sentence after finding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court heard that the offence occurred between June 18 and June 26, 2026, at Mikinduni Village in Tana River Sub-County.

Salim, who was a neighbour to the victim, allegedly lured the girl to a farm across a river, where he sexually assaulted her.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that the convict tied the minor’s hands and legs, placed her on a sack and carried her on his shoulders to the farm, where he repeatedly defiled her over a period of one month.

The prosecution, led by Alfred Michuki and Kevin Lusweti, called four witnesses to support its case. They included the victim, her mother, a clinical officer and the investigating officer.

The clinical officer’s testimony was supported by medical records, which were produced and admitted as evidence during the trial.

In his judgment, Magistrate Too found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence, including medical documentation and consistent witness testimonies, to establish Salim’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also dismissed the accused person’s defence, describing it as a mere denial that did not weaken the prosecution’s evidence.

Salim was subsequently convicted under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court informed him of his right to appeal against both the conviction and sentence within 14 days.