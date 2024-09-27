Tanner McKee Siblings: All About Kayla, Alexa and Caden

Tanner McKee is an American football quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

He played college football at Stanford, where he had notable performances, including leading the Cardinal to an upset against #3 Oregon in 2021.

McKee was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He attended Centennial High School in California and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil before his college career.

Siblings

McKee has three siblings, namely Kayla, Alexa, and Caden.

While specific details about their individual careers or pursuits are less public, they are part of Tanner’s close-knit family.

College career

McKee began his college football journey at Stanford University after a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil.

He joined the Stanford Cardinal football team in 2020, where he initially served as a backup quarterback.

During the 2020 season, he appeared in six games, completing 36 of 64 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2021, McKee became the starting quarterback for Stanford.

His performance that season was noteworthy, particularly during a standout game against the #3 ranked Oregon Ducks.

In that game, McKee threw for three touchdowns and led the Cardinal to a stunning upset victory, which significantly raised his profile as a quarterback.

Over the course of the 2021 season, he completed 65.5% of his passes for 2,327 yards, with 15 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

In 2022, McKee continued to build on his success, finishing the season with solid numbers despite some challenges faced by the team.

He completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,947 yards, with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Over his three seasons at Stanford, he accumulated a total of 5,336 passing yards and demonstrated his ability to make plays under pressure while also showing flashes of brilliance.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Tanner McKee declared for the NFL Draft.

He was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles recognized his potential as a developmental quarterback with a strong arm and good decision-making skills.

Upon being drafted, McKee signed a four-year contract with the Eagles worth approximately $4 million.

This contract includes a signing bonus and incentives based on performance and playing time.

As a rookie in the NFL, McKee’s primary focus will be on developing his skills and adapting to the faster pace of professional football.

While he has shown impressive passing abilities and football intelligence, areas such as mobility and quick decision-making under pressure are aspects he will likely work on to enhance his game further.

Accolades

McKee has received several accolades throughout his football career.

In high school, he was recognized as a four-star recruit and played in prestigious games, including the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and the 2018 Polynesian Bowl, where he was named MVP.

During his college tenure at Stanford, McKee was part of the 2021 Davey O’Brien QB Class and earned recognition as a Two-Time Manning Award Star of the Week in 2021.

His standout performance included leading Stanford to an upset victory against #3 Oregon, which significantly raised his profile as a quarterback.

His overall college statistics reflect his capabilities, with over 5,000 passing yards and nearly 30 touchdowns across three seasons, showcasing his potential as he transitioned into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.