Tanzania Lifts Ban on Kenya Airways Flights

Kenya and Tanzania have settled the travel restrictions between the two East African countries.

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said Kenya had granted 5th freedom traffic rights to Air Tanzania for all cargo services.

On its part, Tanzania has rescinded its decision to ban Kenya Airways (KQ) flights on the Dar-Nairobi route.

On Monday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said they would reach a resolution in three days.

“I have this evening spoken to H.E. @JMakamba (MP), Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, with regard to the decision of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority to rescind the approvals for @KenyaAirways to operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam with effect from 22nd January 2024,” he wrote on X.

“We have jointly agreed that our respective Civil Aviation Authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should therefore be no cause for alarm.”

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also expressed optimism that a resolution would be reached shortly, emphasizing the importance of restoring normalcy to air travel between the two countries.

He reiterated the mutual benefits of a harmonious relationship, acknowledging Tanzania as a key economic partner and a neighboring ally.