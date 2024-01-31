Tanzanian Woman Arrested With Drugs Worth Sh16 Million In Mombasa Jailed For 45 Years

A Tanzanian national was Tuesday sentenced to 45 years in prison for being in possession of narcotics while travelling in Mombasa.

Maimuna Jumanne Amir was apprehended at the Moi International Airport back in March 2021, carrying 5,389 grams of heroin worth Sh16,167,000, officials said.

Amir had concealed the drug haul in a black bag.

Mombasa Law Courts Principal Magistrate Martin Rabera sentenced her to 35 years in prison for drug trafficking, with an additional 10 years for being in possession of drugs.

The 10-year sentence however carries an alternative fine of Sh48 million.

The accused was fined Sh48,501,000 (three times the value of the drugs in her possession), in default, served 10 years in prison for the offence of trafficking in narcotic drugs, contrary to Section 4(a) of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994.

The accused committed the offence jointly with others not before the court, on 14th March 2021 at Moi International Airport in Changamwe Sub-county within Mombasa County.

During the ruling, the Magistrate stated that the prosecution led by Barbara Sombo proved the case beyond reasonable doubt after presenting 16 witnesses.

Cases of drug trafficking, possession and consumption in Mombasa have been on the rise despite operations to tame them.

Dozens of traffickers have since been arrested and charged in the operation.

Police say traffickers now use roads as opposed to airports to carry out their business. The most commonly trafficked narcotics from Tanzania and through Uganda is heroin. Cocaine is also trafficked from the two countries.

This comes in the the backdrop of a recent National drug survey by National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) indicating widespread abuse of prescription medication.

DCI conducted operations where traditional dealers in hard drug were arrested while in possession of assorted prescription pills pointing to a shortage of heroin.

The report indicates that, subscription for harm reduction clinics where methadone maintenance treatment is used to treat opioid dependence has increased especially at the costal city of Mombasa.

The opioid dependent takes a daily dose of methadone as a liquid or pill which reduces withdrawal symptoms and cravings for opioids.

In the report, the medications commonly abused were identified as codeine, dextromethorphan, noscapine, morphine, caffeine, ketamine and papaverine.

The government is now looking at measures to curb the proliferation and availability of the medications in the market.