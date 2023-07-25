Tanzania’s President Suluhu Tried To Mediate Talks Between Ruto and I – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition leader Raila Odinga says Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu offered to mediate talks between the opposition and the Kenya Kwanza government.

However, the former prime minister said, the Tanzanian head of state was kept waiting for two days and eventually left the country.

“Many eminent persons both local and international have tried to mediate between Azimio and Ruto’s side but they have been kept at bay by Kenya Kwanza. Two weeks ago, Mama Samia Suluhu came to Nairobi to try and mediate but she was kept waiting for 2 days and went back,” he said on Tuesday.

Addressing the international press, Raila said his side is open to dialogue but is not looking for a power-sharing deal.

“We have always been open to dialogue, but we do not want nusu mkate,” he said.

The ODM leader also insisted that the anti-government protests were not to blame for the dilapidated economy.

He also noted that it was about time the President William Ruto-led administration stopped putting the blame on retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila said the economy was in shambles because of the current government’s bad policies.

“Economy is hurting, not because of demonstrations but because of the bad policies by Kenya Kwanza… they don’t care about the common people. Azimio would have handled situation in the country differently to the satisfaction of Kenyans,” he added.

