    Tanzania’s second president, Ali Hassan Mwinyi is dead

    Linda Amiani
    Tanzania

    Former Tanzania President Ali Hassan Mwinyi is dead.

    President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the death on Thursday February 29.

    The 98-year-old man died at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam on Thursday at around 1700hrs.

    Mwinyi who ruled the country between 1985 to 1995, was suffering from cancer.
    Following the death of the second phase President, the Head of State declared seven days of national mourning in honour of Mwinyi popularly known as ‘Mzee Ruksa’.

    Alongside declaring seven-day national mourning period, President Samia Samia issued an order for Tanzania’s flags to be flown at half-mast.

