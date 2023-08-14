Taxi Driver Found Dead in His Car at Petrol Station in Hurlingham

Police are investigating an incident in which a taxi driver was found dead in his car that had been parked at a petrol station in Hurlingham, Nairobi.

The body of John Kyalo, 30, was found in his salon car at the Total petrol station long after he had died.

The guards at the petrol station told police Kyalo had Saturday midnight arrived there and walked into a shop at the station and bought a packet of milk and stomach reliever.

He had also inquired if a chemist that is at the station operates at that time but was informed it was closed.

He then walked back into the car and sat there but did not wake up until he was found dead hours later.

Kilimani police boss Moss Ndiwa said the man was found on the steering seat and that they are yet to establish the cause of the death.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Other officials suspect heart attack as the cause of the death.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the cause of death of an infant whose body was found lying on the roadside along Naivasha Road, Nairobi.

The body was found by locals who called police to move it to the mortuary.

Police say they are looking for the parent of the infant. The remains were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

