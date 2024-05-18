Taylor Hill Siblings: The Family Behind the Victoria’s Secret Angel

Taylor Marie Hill, born on March 5, 1996, is an American model known for her work with brands like Victoria’s Secret, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.

She ventured into the pet industry with Tate & Taylor, aiming to simplify the market and support pet owners.

Taylor’s career spans from high fashion runways to entrepreneurial success, showcasing her adaptability and commitment to meaningful ventures.

Siblings

Taylor has three siblings who are also involved in the modeling industry, Logan Rae Hill, the eldest sister, is a photographer who has shot jobs with Taylor.

Mackinley Hill, the younger sister, is signed to IMG Models and has featured in campaigns for brands like KUHO.

Chase Hill, the youngest sibling and only brother, is also signed to IMG Models and has an extensive modeling portfolio.

The Hill siblings are known for their striking good looks, with similar features like brown hair, tanned skin and full lips.

Taylor is very close with her siblings and hopes they can work together more as their careers progress.

She provides them with modeling advice, emphasizing the importance of confidence, social media presence and having fun despite the challenges of the industry.

Career

Taylor’s modeling career began when she was discovered at the age of 14 in Granby, Colorado.

She signed with IMG Models and quickly gained recognition in the fashion industry.

Making her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2014, Taylor walked for prestigious designers like Versace, Valentino, and Chanel.

She has been featured on the covers of esteemed magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Cosmopolitan.

Taylor has also starred in campaigns for luxury brands like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, David Yurman and Victoria’s Secret.

In 2015, she achieved the title of Victoria’s Secret Angel, becoming one of the youngest models to attain this status.

Taylor’s accomplishments led to her inclusion in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2018 and a nomination for Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2016.

In 2021, she co-founded Tate & Taylor, a pet care company focused on simplifying the market and supporting pet owners.

The company offers a variety of pet products, including grooming supplies, toys and accessories.

This entrepreneurial endeavor showcases Taylor’s versatility and dedication to meaningful ventures beyond modeling.

Alongside her successful modeling career and entrepreneurial pursuits, Taylor has ventured into acting.

Taylor has appeared in films such as The Neon Demon and The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Her acting debut in The Neon Demon was well-received, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival.

Taylor’s exploration of the acting world highlights her multifaceted talents and her willingness to explore new creative avenues.

Accolades

Taylor has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

In the modeling industry, Taylor has achieved significant success, including being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel and collaborating with prestigious brands like Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.

For a detailed list of her awards and accolades, her IMDb page is a valuable resource.

Personal life

Taylor married her long-time partner Daniel Fryer in June 2023 in her hometown of Winter Park, Colorado.

The couple got engaged in June 2021 after dating since early 2020.

Daniel Fryer is a private equity investor with experience in the financial sector in Europe, the UK and the US since at least 2011.

He attended Eton College in the UK and the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

Despite keeping a low-key profile, Taylor has referred to Fryer as her “best friend” and “soulmate.”

Their wedding was a magical affair, with Hill stunning in an off-shoulder gown by Etro.

Vogue magazine provided an exclusive look at the model’s final dress fitting, capturing the essence of their special day.