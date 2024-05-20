Taylor Kinney Siblings: Getting to Know the Actor’s Brothers

Taylor Kinney is an American actor and model known for roles in Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman and as Lieutenant Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire.

He was born on July 15, 1981, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and studied Business Management at West Virginia University.

Kinney dated Lady Gaga and is now married to model Ashley Cruger since April 30, 2024.

His future on Chicago Fire remains uncertain, with speculation about Severide’s exit despite the show’s renewal for season 13.

Siblings

Taylor has three brothers, namely Trent, Adam and Sean.

Trent works as the Managing Director of Top Stack’s Information Technology Division and was married in 2012, with Taylor serving as his best man.

Adam works as a Senior Enterprise Solution Team Lead at Comcast Business in Philadelphia.

Sean who was Taylor’s youngest brother tragically passed away in September 2008 at the age of 17 from an accidental overdose.

Taylor’s parents, Daniel Kinney and Pamela Heisler, divorced when the boys were young.

After the divorce, Taylor and his brothers moved to Neffsville, Pennsylvania with their mother. Taylor’s father Daniel Kinney passed away in 2021 at the age of 71.

Career

Kinney began his acting career in 2006 with a role in the soap opera, Fashion House.

He has appeared in TV shows like Trauma, The Vampire Diaries and is best known for portraying Lieutenant Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire.

Kinney is recognized for doing his own stunts on the show and training with real firefighters for authenticity.

In the film, he starred in Zero Dark Thirty and The Other Woman.

Zero Dark Thirty focused on the hunt for Osama bin Laden, while The Other Woman was a comedy featuring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton.

Aside from acting, Kinney has also pursued a modeling career, featuring in campaigns for brands such as Nautica and Zensah compression sleeves.

His modeling work has capitalized on his attractive appearance and physique.

While his future on Chicago Fire remains uncertain, with speculation about his character’s potential exit, the show has been renewed for a 13th season, leaving fans eager to see what lies ahead for Kinney.

Relationship with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Kinney’s relationship was highly publicized due to their celebrity status.

They shared a strong bond and were often seen supporting each other at various events.

However, the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship, with Kinney based in Chicago for his work on Chicago Fire and Gaga’s demanding schedule as a global pop star, ultimately took a toll on their relationship.

Despite their breakup, both Gaga and Kinney have spoken positively about each other in interviews, showing mutual respect and admiration.

They have remained amicable since their split, focusing on their respective careers and personal growth.