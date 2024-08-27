Taylor Kinney’s Net Worth: From TV Drama To Hollywood Stardom

Taylor Kinney, an accomplished American actor and model, has an estimated net worth of $8 million. He is best known for his roles in the popular TV shows “Chicago Fire” and “Trauma,” as well as in the films “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Other Woman.” With a successful career spanning television, film, and modeling, Kinney has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Taylor Kinney Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth July 15, 1981 Place of Birth Lancaster, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Actor, Model

Early Life

Taylor Jackson Kinney was born on July 15, 1981, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He is the son of Pamela Heisler, a dental hygienist, and Daniel Kinney, a banker. After his parents separated, Kinney and his three brothers were raised by their single mother in Neffsville, Pennsylvania. Kinney graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 2000 and then attended West Virginia University, where he studied business management. It was during his time at WVU that he developed a passion for acting.

Career

Kinney’s acting career began in 2006 when he landed the role of Luke Gianni in the nighttime soap opera “Fashion House.” His performance in the series, which ran for 35 episodes, marked his entry into the world of television drama. Following this, Kinney secured a main role as Glenn Morrison in the NBC medical drama “Trauma,” appearing in 19 episodes before the show was canceled after its first season.

“The Vampire Diaries” and “Chicago Fire”

In 2010, Kinney gained widespread recognition for his role as Mason Lockwood on the popular supernatural drama “The Vampire Diaries.” This role showcased his versatility and ability to captivate audiences in a variety of genres. The following year, he appeared in then-girlfriend Lady Gaga’s music video for “You and I,” further boosting his visibility in the entertainment world.

In 2012, Kinney’s career took a significant leap when he was cast as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the drama series “Chicago Fire.” The show, which focuses on the lives of firefighters and paramedics in Chicago, became a major hit, cementing Kinney’s status as a leading television actor. He portrayed Severide for 168 episodes, making the character one of his most iconic roles. Kinney also reprised his role as Severide in the “Chicago Fire” spinoffs, “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med.”

Taylor Kinney Movies and TV Shows

Kinney’s film career began to take off in 2012 when he appeared as Jared in Kathryn Bigelow’s acclaimed war drama “Zero Dark Thirty.” This role marked his entry into mainstream cinema and opened the door to further opportunities on the big screen. In the same year, he guest-starred on the popular TV series “Shameless,” playing the former high school crush of the lead character, Craig.

In 2014, Kinney starred alongside Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton in the comedy film “The Other Woman,” playing the role of Phil Hampton. His other film credits include “Furnace,” “White Air,” “Rock the Kasbah,” “Consumed,” “The Forest,” and “Here and Now.” His performance in the 2015 film “Consumed” and his role as Private Barnes in “Rock the Kasbah” showcased his ability to handle diverse roles across different genres.

Kinney has also made guest appearances on several popular television shows, including “CSI: NY,” “What About Brian,” “Bones,” and “Rizzoli & Isles.” His early work in theatre included roles in productions such as “Fallout” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Taylor Kinney Awards

Throughout his career, Taylor Kinney has received several nominations and awards for his performances. Notably, he was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actor for his role in “Chicago Fire” in 2015, 2016, and 2017. He won the award in 2016, solidifying his place as a fan favorite in dramatic television.

Personal Life

Taylor Kinney is an avid surfer and currently resides in Los Angeles. He began dating singer-songwriter Lady Gaga in 2011 after meeting on the set of her music video for “You and I” in Nebraska. The couple became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015 but called off their engagement in July 2016, citing the challenges of balancing their careers and personal lives. In 2022, Kinney began a relationship with model Ashley Cruger, and the couple married on April 30, 2024.

Taylor Kinney Net Worth

Taylor Kinney net worth is $8 million.