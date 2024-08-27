Taylor Lewan’s Net Worth

Taylor Lewan, a former professional football player, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Best known for his time with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans from 2014 to 2022, Lewan earned recognition as a three-time Pro Bowler from 2016 to 2018. Over the course of his NFL career, he accumulated over $80 million in salary earnings, showcasing both his talent and impact on the field.

Taylor Lewan Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth July 22, 1991 Place of Birth Sacramento, California Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player

Early Life

Taylor Lewan was born on July 22, 1991, in Sacramento, California, to parents Kelly and Dave. He spent his early years in California before moving to Arizona, where he attended Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek for three years. In his senior year, Lewan transferred to Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. Initially playing as a defensive end, Lewan switched positions to become an offensive lineman during his time at Chaparral, setting the stage for his future in football.

Collegiate Career

Lewan went on to play college football at the University of Michigan, where he became a standout on the offensive line. After redshirting his freshman year in 2009, he made his debut with the Michigan Wolverines in 2010, participating in 11 games and starting in nine. His performance improved each year, leading to his selection to the All-Big Ten Conference team for three consecutive seasons starting in 2011. Lewan’s exceptional play also earned him a spot on the All-America team and the title of Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in both 2012 and 2013, solidifying his reputation as one of the top offensive linemen in college football.

NFL Career with the Tennessee Titans

Taylor Lewan was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 11th overall pick. He quickly made an impact in his rookie season, earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Despite his individual success, the Titans struggled as a team, finishing the 2014 season with a 2-14 record and the 2015 season with a 3-13 record.

Lewan’s career took off in 2016, a breakout year during which he started all 16 regular-season games and helped lead the AFC in rushing yards. He also scored his first NFL touchdown and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. Under his leadership, the Titans improved to a 9-7 record, although they did not make the playoffs. Lewan continued to perform at a high level over the next two seasons, securing two more Pro Bowl selections in 2017 and 2018 as the Titans consistently posted 9-7 records.

In 2019, after serving a four-game suspension for failing a drug test, Lewan returned to start the remaining 12 games of the season. He helped the Titans achieve the most rushing yards in the league that year and led the team to a playoff berth with yet another 9-7 record. The Titans advanced to the AFC Championship Game, their first in 17 years, but were ultimately defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

Lewan faced significant challenges in the following seasons. In 2020, his season was cut short by an ACL tear in Week 6, sidelining him for the rest of the year. Despite his absence, the Titans finished the regular season atop the AFC South but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card playoffs. In 2021, Lewan returned to help the Titans secure first place in the AFC South once again, though they were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional playoffs. Lewan’s tenure with the Titans ended in 2022 after he suffered another season-ending knee injury in Week 2, leading to his release from the team in early 2023.

Personal Life

Taylor Lewan is married to Taylin, and together they have three children: two daughters, Wynne and Willow, and a son, Rico. The family resides in Springfield, Tennessee.

After his release from the Titans in 2023, Lewan took legal action by filing a medical malpractice lawsuit against Dr. James Andrews. The lawsuit alleges that a 2020 surgery to repair Lewan’s torn ACL resulted in “severe and permanent” damage, impacting his ability to play and his life beyond football.

Taylor Lewan Net Worth

Taylor Lewan net worth is $30 million.