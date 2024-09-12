Taylor Swift Drives Over 330,000 Visitors to U.S. Voter Information Site

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has once again demonstrated her ability to inspire civic engagement, encouraging more than 330,000 people to visit the U.S. government’s voter information site, Vote.gov, after she posted about voter registration on Instagram. Swift urged her 283 million followers to ensure they were registered to vote ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election, where she endorsed Democratic candidates Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president.

Swift shared a link to Vote.gov in her Instagram Story following the heated presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump, encouraging her fans, especially first-time voters, to register early. According to the General Services Administration, more than 337,000 visitors flocked to the site within hours of Swift’s post.

While it’s unclear how many of these visits resulted in voter registrations, Swift’s influence on political engagement is clear. Vote.org, a nonpartisan voter registration platform, reported a similar surge during the debate, with a 585% increase in visitors using its registration tools compared to the same time over the previous eight days.

Swift has a history of advocating for voter participation, previously driving tens of thousands of new registrations during National Voter Registration Day in September 2023. Her impact on voter engagement continues to grow, with her fans responding in large numbers to her calls for civic action.

Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, shared minutes after the debate, garnered over 9 million likes by Wednesday afternoon, reinforcing her broad cultural reach and ability to shape political discourse.