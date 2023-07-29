Taylor Swift’s Seattle Concerts Cause Earthquake-Like Seismic Activity

Taylor Swift has once again proven her star power, and this time, it’s not just about her chart-topping hits.

According to a seismologist, Swift’s recent concerts in the US city of Seattle created seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The incredible data was recorded during Swift’s electrifying Eras tour performances at Lumen Field on the 22nd and 23rd of July.

The sell-out shows attracted massive crowds, and it seems the energy of the fans, combined with the powerful sound system, resulted in seismic waves shaking the ground beneath them.

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach revealed that the activity was likely caused by the enthusiastic reaction of Swift’s devoted fans or the sheer force of the concert’s sound system.

The concerts’ impact was so immense that they surpassed the previous seismic record set in Seattle during the city’s famous “Beast Quake” in 2011.

Back then, American football fans generated seismic activity while celebrating Marshawn Lynch’s touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks during a game against the New Orleans Saints.

Swift’s concerts managed to outdo that seismic record with a difference of just 0.3, but the shaking was reported to be twice as strong.

As a geology professor at Western Washington University, Caplan-Auerbach studied the seismic data and discovered that the patterns of signals from both nights of the concert were remarkably similar. The shaking was so intense that it “absolutely doubled” the seismic activity previously recorded.

Over the course of two nights, the Eras tour concerts in Seattle drew a staggering total of 144,000 fans. Swift herself was ecstatic about the experience and took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the enthusiastic Seattle crowd.

She wrote, “Seattle, that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs.”

Swift’s concerts in Seattle marked the final leg of her highly anticipated Eras tour, her first tour in five years.

While music concerts causing seismic activity is not unheard of, with examples like a 2011 Foo Fighters concert in New Zealand, Swift’s ability to generate such a seismic impact adds yet another remarkable achievement to her already illustrious career.

