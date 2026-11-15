Teacher kills wife and two children before taking own life in Migori

A 41-year-old teacher killed his wife and two children before taking his own life in a suspected murder-suicide incident in Nyatike, Migori County.

The man, identified as Jacob Otieno Oranda, a teacher at Paw Ndege Comprehensive School, was found dead alongside three members of his family in Ambund Iyi Village, Orango Sub-Location, North East Kadem Location.

The victims were identified as his wife, Dorothy Atieno Otieno, 36, their son Edick Omondi Otieno, 19, and daughter Paloma Akinyi Otieno, 16.

According to police, Oranda allegedly hanged himself inside a newly dug pit latrine after killing the three family members.

His wife was suspected to have been strangled, while their daughter, a Grade 10 student at Ndiwa Girls School, was also believed to have been strangled.

Their son, a Form Three student at Okenge Senior Secondary School, had a deep cut at the back of his neck, suspected to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

The shocking incident came to light after a report prompted the Nyatike Sub-County Police Commander, the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer and the Officer Commanding Macalder Police Station, accompanied by other officers, to visit the homestead.

Investigators were informed by the deceased’s brother, that Oranda had sent his youngest daughter, Jesca, at around 4:30am to deliver a suicide note and call her brother Edick.

Police subsequently recovered a suicide note reportedly sent to Oranda’s brother, detailing how he had allegedly planned the killings and his subsequent suicide.

Preliminary investigations point to suspected domestic issues as a possible motive, although the circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain under investigation.

The four bodies were moved to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary, where postmortem examinations are expected to establish the exact causes of death.

Police have processed the scene as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the family tragedy.

Meanwhile, police in Kasarani, Nairobi County, are investigating the murder of a man whose body was discovered near a riverbank in the Redsoil area.

The deceased, identified as Benjamin Ochieng, was found dead on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

The body was spotted at around noon lying across a road near the riverbank, prompting police officers from Sunton Police Station to rush to the scene.

Officers found the body of a male adult with two deep stab wounds, one on the chest and another below the throat. He also had visible injuries to his right eye.

A search conducted on the deceased led to the recovery of an identity card believed to bear his name, Benjamin Ochieng, as well as a mobile phone.

Scenes of Crime Investigation (CSI) personnel processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Nairobi City Mortuary.

The remains are awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing, with the motive yet to be established.