Teachers’ Unions Issue Strike Notice Over Unresolved Issues

Two major teachers’ unions Wednesday threatened to order their members to go on strike over pending unsolved labour related issues.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) said they will call for a nationwide teachers’ strike if the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) fails to implement six resolutions they demand to be addressed.

This will add more pressure on the government which is struggling with labor demands from many sectors.

This comes weeks after doctors, nurses and clinical officers signed a return to work formula after months of strike.

KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu said they would down their tools on August 26, 2024, if their demands are not met.

KUPPET too issued the statement.

“KNUT and KUPPET have today joined forces to demand the immediate resolution of the following six issues causing unrest among our members,” said Oyuu.

The six issues the two unions demand TSC implement within seven days are full implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), conversion of Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers to new employment status, and immediate confirmation of all current intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms with the remittance of their full salaries for the month.

“The unions demand the immediate confirmation of all current intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms effective July 1, 2024, and the remittance of their full salaries for the month, which are now arrears,” said Oyuu.

The unions blamed TSC for reducing the appropriations for the teachers’ medical scheme in the current financial year.

“The unions are concerned by the reduction in the current Appropriations Act of the teachers’ medical cover by Sh11,899,413,833, which will cut the benefits to teachers by 50 per cent,” said KUPPET Secretary General Akello Misori.

The two unions also called on the TSC to consider promoting 130,000 stagnated teachers and implementing the teachers’ medical cover according to the 2021-2025 CBA.

“The unions demand the immediate confirmation by the Commission that it will promote 130,000 teachers who have stagnated in their current job grades within this financial year. These teachers were already shortlisted and interviewed for new grades within this financial year,” noted Oyuu.

The unions also demanded that TSC stop deducting NSSF contributions from teachers’ salaries without remitting the same to the fund and commit to a new CBA where they want risk allowances for science teachers, postgraduate allowances, per diems for games teachers, and special duty and acting allowances for teachers not substantially appointed.