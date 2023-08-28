Teachers’ Unions Sign Pay Rise Deal with TSC

Teachers will now receive a 7–10% salary increase after the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) and teachers’ unions reached an agreement.

The agreement has been signed as a non-financial addendum to the 2021–2025 CBA.

According to Collins Oyuu, secretary general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), the issue of house allowance came up during their discussions.

“We wanted Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu to be set aside due to the inflation. We have secured 10% of the presidential offer. We always wanted a 60 percent increase in salaries across the board,” he said.

He assured teachers that they will fight for the remaining 50%.

The new salaries will take effect in August and will be backdated to July.

This comes after the teachers’ unions rejected the employer’s offers of 2.4 percent and 9.5 percent, which led to the breakdown of wage negotiations between the TSC and the unions.

