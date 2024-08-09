Team Camps at Wanjigi’s House Overnight for Him in Vain

Police broke into the Nairobi house of businessman Jimi Wanjigi in an effort to arrest him.

After combing the over ten-bedroom house they did not find him. This came amid protests from his family and legal team.

The team had camped outside his house in Muthaiga seeking to get into the compound for hours on Thursday evening before they finally broke in.

They then embarked on a search in the house while looking for Wanjigi and what they termed as more evidence.

The family planned to move to court over the damages and harassment by the state, a family member said.

His lawyer Willis Otieno protested the move saying the team backed by heavily armed police officers did not have a warrant for a search they staged.

Acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli had told Wanjigi to surrender for questioning.

This is after they allegedly recovered teargas canisters from his car that was found at his entrance in Muthaiga

Masengeli said Thursday they are looking for Wanjigi.

“Today (Thursday) we intercepted a personal motor vehicle in Muthaiga at the residence of Jimi Wanjigi. In the vehicle we have recovered four teargas canisters, two Motorola gadgets, seven assorted chargers for the pocket phones and one mobile phone,” he said.

He said they are holding one suspect but they are yet to get Wanjigi.

“There is an arrest of one person but we appeal for him (Wanjigi) to surrender to the police.

Armed police Thursday raided and surrounded Wanjigi’s house in Muthaiga, Nairobi after a brief chase on his car.

Witnesses said the vehicle came speeding and parked outside the gate to Wanjigi’s home, after which the occupants disembarked and went inside the compound.

Police later said Wanjigi was seen dishing money to some people ostensibly to sponsor ongoing protests.

They claim that the businessman allegedly facilitated several protesters to be dropped off at the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The vehicle that was being inspected outside Wanjigi’s gate is said to be one of many that made the alleged drops and Wanjigi was on board.

A search on the vehicle led to the discovery of the gadgets, Masengeli said.

The vehicle was towed to the Nairobi Central Police Station.

Police claimed he had been seen along Limuru Road with a group and dishing out money.

They said he was chased and drove off before he vanished into Karura Forest.

The officers said they wanted to arrest him for questioning.

Wanjigi denied the claims.

He has been vocal against the government and demanded explanations on many issues including debt.

Wanjigi asked since when it became illegal for him to drive around the city.

Wanjigi said the protests are organic and the demands of the protesters are genuine.

He said he will not be intimidated.

Wanjigi’s son Maina said the family has become used to being raided by police due to the business magnate’s political stands.

He termed the incident as an act of political witch-hint, intimating that Wanjigi’s recent criticisms of the government may have triggered the operation.

“It’s not the first time we’ve been raided. It seems that whenever we are a threat to them, they decide to raid us. This is all in the spirit of political freedom. Why when you show opinion against the government you have to be victimized like this?” posed Maina.

The move showed Wanjigi has been a marked man.

This is the second such incident to happen at his house.

In 2017, police staged a similar attack on his house in a siege that lasted hours.

On Thursday, protesters staged a march before police dispersed them. Police said they arrested 174 people.