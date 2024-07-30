Team Recommends Establishment of Religious Affairs Commission

The taskforce on the Shakahola mass deaths has concluded its work and presented the report to President William Ruto.

The Presidential Taskforce on the Review of the Legal and Regulatory Framework Governing Religious Organisations Report, which was chaired by the Rev Mutava Musyimi, has recommended the establishment of the Religious Affairs Commission.

It has also developed the Draft Religious Organisations Bill 2024 and the Draft Religious Organisations Policy that will help anchor and institutionalise the recommendations of the report.

The recommendations, the report says, are meant to safeguard and protect the freedom of religion and mitigate the potential abuse to inflict harm on Kenyans.

The report also adopts a hybrid regulatory model of self-regulation and government oversight in addition to an amendment to the Kenya Information and Communication Act.

Other proposals include the need to revise the basic education curriculum to strengthen religious tolerance, caution the public against religious extremism and a relook at civic education materials on the rights and responsibilities of religious organisations and citizens.

The taskforce was mandated to identify the legal, institutional and governance challenges that could lead the growth of religious extremist organisations, sects and cults, and make proposals to prevent such entities from actions that are detrimental to public health and safety and national values.

Accordingly, the team travelled across the country and received views from Kenyans from all walks of life. It also received memoranda from various stakeholders.

Taskforce chair Musyimi presented the report to Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday July 30.

The Shakahola mass deaths came to light in April 2023 and more than 400 bodies have since been exhumed from shallow graves at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County.

Those who died are suspected to have been followers of a cult and were starved to death in the belief that it was the only route to heaven.

Several suspects, including Pastor Mackenzie, have been charged with the crimes.

Ruto said the government will continue to safeguard and protect the freedom of religion and worship.

He said he would carefully study the report, consider the recommendations and take steps that will not jeopardise the freedom of worship and religion in the country.

“We are very proud of our religion; we are very proud that we are a God-fearing nation. We have had terror attacks at the US Embassy (1998), Westgate (2013), Garissa University (2015) and Dusit Hotel (2019). But what we recently witnessed at Shakahola was the biggest attack not only on religion, but also on our identity as a nation that professes faith in God. This is why I set up this taskforce,” he said.

Ruto thanked the taskforce for putting together the ideas and perspectives of many Kenyans and consolidating them in the report.

“We will take next steps to make sure the good work you have done translates to protecting freedom of religion, safeguarding the place of worship and making sure that that freedom is accompanied by protection against those who abuse religion for their own reasons,” Ruto said.

He noted that vulnerable groups were the target of abuse in some religious groups, saying the government has put in place mechanisms aimed at uplifting the lives of Kenyans.

“I agree with you, chairman (the Rev Mutava Musyimi), that poverty makes people fall prey to religious abuse. This is why it is important we look after those who are vulnerable in society,” Ruto said.

On his part, Musyimi said “the poor have no options and hence fall prey to religious abuse”.

“A poor person has no options and religion thus becomes a hustle,” Musyimi said.