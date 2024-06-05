Team to Oversee Implementation of Reforms in Police, Prisons, NYS Picked Amid Budgetary Constraints 

A team to implement the report on terms and conditions of service for the Police, Prisons and National Youth Service officers has been set up.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary, Dr Raymond Omollo said a comprehensive strategic framework that will guide the implementation of the report is in place.

Omollo said the development of the strategic framework follows the successful implementation of the recommendations that were prioritized to be included in the first phase of the roll-out.

This comes amid reports there is no budgetary allocation for the implementation.

The ambitious reforms that were billed as the solution to the welfare of police officers missed out completely from the next year’s budget.

This is after the Treasury failed to make any allocation to the Sh15 billion that was required to finance the changes.

The Chief Justice (Rtd) David Maraga Taskforce presented its report to President William Ruto in November last year in November.

Ruto directed that the report be implemented expeditiously in full.

A national inter-agency team was subsequently formed to guide and started the implementation process.

The National Inter-Agency Steering Committee led by the Ministry of Interior and National administration includes senior officials of the Ministry of Public Service, the National Treasury, Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Others include officers drawn from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Public Service Commission (PSC),

National Youth Service (NYS) Council, the Judiciary, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) among others.

Chaired by Dr Omollo, the committee started its work with the unpacking of at least 200 recommendations contained in the report.

In March this year, the committee finalized the guidelines that informed the implementation of the first phase.

It singled out recommendations that could be implemented through administrative action without requiring funding.

In this phase, Omollo said, service charters of the three services were reviewed and service standards developed.

⁠Staff trainings and sensitizations focusing on the new service standards and far-reaching service delivery reforms have started, Omollo said.

Omollo noted that the implementation of this phase of the reforms are at 65 per cent for NYS, 42 per cent for Kenya Prisons Service and 37 percent at NPS.

“The complaints handling processes for the three services have been reviewed in line with the recommendations of the taskforce,” he said.

He added consultations on the implementation of recommendations that require funding without policy or legislation are at an advanced stage.

One such recommendation is on new basic salary scheme for the police, prisons and NYS officers.

Omollo explained that the strategic framework that sets out a clear implementation structure and roadmap has been developed in consultation with the National Treasury, Salaries Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“We are similarly bringing development partners to the table to support in some of the projects and programmes identified in the recommendations,” said the PS.

The strategic framework set to be launched soon will guide the remaining phase of the implementation process.

Omollo said the framework which will guide the team in ensuring effective implementation will cover areas that include leadership in the three services, oversight and accountability, institutional capacity development and human resource management and development, as well as operational preparedness and logistical capability.

The task force noted that a major challenge in evaluating and determining the remuneration of the Services has been the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s use of inappropriate tools and its lack of recognition that the services’ mandate and nature of work are unique and different from that of mainstream Public Service in terms of decision-making, risks, and disruption of family life, among other factors.

The team recommended the creation of “the Disciplined and Security Services Sector” comprising the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Intelligence Service (NIS), NPS, KPS, and NYS as a separate budget sector.