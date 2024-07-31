Team USA Beats South Sudan 103-86 in Basketball Final at 2024 Olympics

Team USA overcame a strong challenge from South Sudan to secure a 103-86 victory in the basketball final. Despite South Sudan’s spirited second-half effort, Team USA’s depth and skill proved too formidable.

Team USA Highlights

Bam Adebayo led Team USA with 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal, showcasing his all-around ability.

and contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, while added 12 points. Devin Booker and Derrick White each scored 10 points. The United States’ bench played a crucial role, accounting for 66 of the team’s 103 points.

Team South Sudan Highlights:

Nuni Omot scored 24 points, Carlik Jones added 18 points and seven assists, and Bul Kuol contributed 16 points.

Notable Moments:

Anthony Edwards dazzled with a steal and a dunk, followed by a three-pointer in the final minutes.

delivered a key assist to for a dramatic dunk in the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry and Devin Booker made pivotal plays to extend the lead, while Anthony Davis returned from an ankle injury to contribute significantly.

Pregame and Early Game Notes:

Joel Embiid energized the crowd at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, and Steve Kerr made strategic adjustments by including Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis in the starting lineup.

First Half:

Team USA established an early lead with a strong first quarter, ending it 26-14.

suffered a minor ankle injury but returned in the second half. Bam Adebayo led the way with 14 points by halftime, helping Team USA to a 55-36 lead.

Second Half:

Derrick White and Kevin Durant played key roles, with White adding 10 points and three steals.

Overall, Team USA’s depth and skill were crucial in their win, demonstrating their strength throughout the tournament.