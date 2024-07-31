Team USA vs. Team South Sudan: 2024 Paris Olympics Basketball Showdown – Start Time and How to Watch

The U.S. men’s basketball team is set to face South Sudan in their second Group C game at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 31. The game will be held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France, with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. (10 pm East Africa Time). The match will be live on KBC starting at 10 pm tonight

The matchup is a rematch of a July 20 scrimmage where the U.S. narrowly escaped with a 101-100 victory.

LeBron James secured the win with a layup in the final eight seconds, and Anthony Edwards blocked a crucial shot with three seconds remaining.

Carlik Jones of South Sudan, who recorded a triple-double in that game with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, led his team in a narrow defeat.

U.S. Men’s Basketball Team Roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics

No. 4 Stephen Curry, guard (1st Olympics)

South Sudan men’s Basketball Team Roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics

No. 4 Carlik Jones, guard

Who will win?

Predicting the outcome of a basketball game can be challenging, but here are some factors to consider:

Team Strength and Experience: Team USA, with its roster featuring NBA stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, has significant experience and depth. They are the defending champions and have consistently performed well in past Olympics. South Sudan’s Performance: South Sudan’s team is making its debut at the Olympics, which could be both a challenge and an advantage. They have shown potential, particularly with standout performances from players like Carlik Jones. Recent Scrimmage Results: The close score in the July 20 scrimmage (101-100) indicates that South Sudan can be competitive, but the U.S. team’s ability to win in clutch moments demonstrates their experience and composure. Historical Context: Historically, Team USA has dominated Olympic basketball, and they are expected to continue that trend.

Given these factors, Team USA is likely favoured to win, but South Sudan’s competitive spirit could make it a closer game than anticipated