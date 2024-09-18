Teamsters Decide Not to Endorse Presidential Candidate in 2024 Election

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has released six months of polling data reflecting the union’s membership views on the upcoming U.S. Presidential endorsement. The data shows that former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden both ranked higher than Vice President Kamala Harris among Teamsters voters in the major polls conducted by the union.

The Teamsters have yet to endorse a candidate for the 2024 Presidential election, with an official decision expected on Wednesday from the union’s General Executive Board.

TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA “For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx — Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024

“For the past year, the Teamsters Union committed to carrying out the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in our 121-year history—and today, we are fulfilling that promise to our members,” said Sean M. O’Brien, Teamsters General President. “Our members are the heart of the union, and their voices must guide every decision we make. Our final endorsement decision will be a serious one, and it will reflect the diverse opinions of our membership.”

Between April 9 and July 3, nearly 300 Teamsters local unions held Presidential town halls, gathering member preferences via straw polls. This in-person voting took place before President Biden withdrew from the race, with results showing Biden leading Trump 44.3 percent to 36.3 percent.

After Biden’s withdrawal and the Republican National Convention, the Teamsters conducted a national electronic poll among its 1.3 million members, overseen by an independent third party. The poll, which ran from July 24 to September 15, revealed that 59.6 percent of rank-and-file members favored endorsing Trump, while 34 percent supported Harris.

Most recently, following the Democratic National Convention and a Presidential debate, the Teamsters commissioned Lake Research Partners to conduct the union’s final national survey. The results, concluding on September 15, showed Trump with 58 percent support for endorsement, compared to 31 percent for Harris.

The Teamsters General Executive Board will convene in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to review the polling data and make their final endorsement decision.