Technical University Of Mombasa Bans Hot Pants, Sexually Suggestive Attires Among Others In New Dress Code Policy

The Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) has introduced a new dress code policy for its students, outlining specific guidelines to be adhered to while on campus premises.

Displayed prominently near the institution’s entrance, a banner notifies students of the new regulations, which include restrictions on attire such as bathroom slippers, hot pants, and caps or hats, except those worn for religious reasons.

Female students are further cautioned against wearing crop tops, miniskirts, or clothing that reveals certain body parts, along with sexually suggestive attire.

Additionally, the guidelines emphasize the importance of maintaining tidy appearance, discouraging unkempt hair, sagging trousers, and attire featuring political symbols or images that may incite others.

“Students are required to dress decently at all times. The dress code may reflect the professional training each student hopes to attain,” reads an excerpt from the banner.

The university administration urges students to align their wardrobes with the provided guidelines.

This directive follows a similar announcement made by Dr. Alice Mutai, the Dean of Students at Moi University, a month prior.

In her communication, Dr. Mutai highlighted prohibited items such as mini skirts, skin-tight trousers, and ragged jeans, emphasizing the importance of modest and appropriate attire.

Concerns over indecent dressing have prompted various universities, including the University of Eldoret (UoE) and Kenya Methodist University (KeMU), to implement dress code policies aimed at maintaining decorum and professionalism on campus.