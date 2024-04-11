Ted Bundy Siblings: The Life of Rich Bundy After His Brother’s Killing Spree

Ted Bundy, born Theodore Robert Bundy on November 24, 1946, was an American serial killer, rapist and necrophiliac who confessed to murdering at least 30 women in seven states during the 1970s.

Despite his seemingly normal relationships, he sexually assaulted and killed numerous young women using charm to lure them to secluded areas where he would then incapacitate and abduct them.

Bundy’s crimes included decapitation and keeping severed heads as mementos.

He was known for his intelligence and social skills, which he used to manipulate both his victims and the criminal justice system to maintain his innocence.

Bundy was sentenced to death for multiple murders and was executed in Florida’s electric chair in 1989.

Siblings

Bundy had one sibling, a half-brother named Rich Bundy who was born in 1946, making him 78 years old as of 2024.

He is the son of Eleanor Louise Cowell and Johnnie Bundy.

Rich grew up alongside his two sisters, but their names are unknown. He spent most of his early childhood in Tacoma, Washington.

Rich enrolled at Woodrow Wilson School but dropped out in the final year to pursue a music career.

He plays the guitar and sings for a Seattle-based band.

Rich has struggled with depression and trusting others since his brother was convicted of serial crimes, and now spends his days living in a caravan in Tacoma, Washington, with his cat.

Parents

Bundy’s parents were Eleanor Louise Cowell (later known as Louise Bundy) and Johnnie Bundy.

However, Bundy was born at a home for unwed mothers in Burlington, Vermont, and initially believed that his mother was his sister.

He was raised by his maternal grandparents in Philadelphia for the first three years of his life before moving to Tacoma, Washington, with his mother.

There, Louise met and married Johnnie Bundy, who adopted Ted and gave him his last name.

Bundy had a strained relationship with his stepfather and resented him for his intellect and inability to provide expensive belongings.

He also had a difficult relationship with his mother, who he felt never fully loved him due to his illegitimacy.

Murder spree

Bundy’s murder spree began in 1974 and lasted until his arrest in 1979, with the majority of his known crimes taking place in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah and Florida.

He was convicted for the murders of three women in Florida and confessed to 28 murders, although some estimates suggest he may have been responsible for hundreds of deaths.

Bundy’s crimes included abduction, bludgeoning, and killing young women, often with long hair parted in the middle.

He also engaged in rape and necrophilia. His charm and intelligence allowed him to manipulate his victims and avoid capture for several years.

Victims and modus operandi

Bundy’s modus operandi involved meticulousness and concealment tactics, including luring victims with charm and feigning injuries to gain their trust before abducting and assaulting them.

His signature M.O. was marked by his preference for public spaces as hunting grounds and his habit of keeping personal items from his victims as mementos of his vile acts.

Bundy’s victims included Karen Sparks, Lynda Ann Healy, Donna Gail Manson, Susan Elaine Rancourt, Brenda Carol Ball, Georgann Hawkins, Janice Ann Ott, Denise Marie Naslund, Roberta Kathleen Parks, Nancy Wilcox, Melissa Anne Smith, Laura Aime, Debra Kent and Kimberly Leach, among others.