Ted Danson Sibling: Get to Know Jan Haury

Ted Danson is an American actor born on December 29, 1947, in San Diego, California.

He is best known for his role as Sam Malone in the NBC sitcom, Cheers, for which he received two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

Danson has had a long and diverse career in television and film, starring in numerous series and movies, including The Onion Field and Body Heat.

He has also been active in environmental activism, particularly in ocean conservation, and has written a book on the topic, Oceana: Our Endangered Oceans and What We Can Do to Save Them.

Siblings

Danson has one sibling, his sister Jan Haury.

Unfortunately, there is limited publicly available information about Jan, as she tends to stay out of the spotlight compared to her famous brother.

Career

Danson began his television career as a contract player on the daytime soap opera, Somerset, from 1975 to 1976.

He then made numerous guest appearances on various TV shows, including Laverne & Shirley, B. J. and the Bear, Family, Benson, Taxi, Magnum, P.I., The Amazing Spider-Man, Tucker’s Witch and Mrs. Columbo during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Danson’s breakthrough role came when he played Sam Malone on the NBC sitcom, Cheers, from 1982 to 1993, earning him two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

He also starred in several films, including The Onion Field, Body Heat, Three Men and a Baby, Three Men and a Little Lady, Cousins, Dad, Made in America, Saving Private Ryan, Mumford and Jerry and Tom.

In the 1990s, Danson starred in the CBS sitcom Becker from 1998 to 2004 and appeared in the HBO comedies, Bored to Death and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

He also had roles in the NBC sitcom, Mr. Mayor, and the CBS drama, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and its spin-off, CSI: Cyber.

Awards and accolades

Danson has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career.

Notably, he has won two Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Sam Malone in Cheers at the 42nd Emmy Awards in 1990, and another for his role in The Good Place at the 75th Emmy Awards in 2023.

Danson has also been nominated for a total of 14 Primetime Emmy Awards, along with winning three Golden Globe Awards out of his 10 nominations.

Additionally, he has received recognition with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and was ranked second in TV Guide’s list of the top 25 television stars.

Personal life

Danson has been married three times and has four children. His first marriage was to Randy Danson from August 8, 1970, to 1977, when they divorced.

His second marriage was to Cassandra “Casey” Coates on July 30, 1977, which ended in divorce on June 3, 1993.

Danson and Coates had two children together, Kate Danson, born in 1979, and Alexis Danson, born in 1985.

Danson’s current marriage is to actress Mary Steenburgen, whom he wed on October 7, 1995.

Together, they have two children, though the name of one of them is not publicly known. The other child is Charlie McDowell, born to Mary Steenburgen.