Tekashi69 Net Worth 2024

Tekashi69, born Daniel Hernandez, is an American rapper, social media personality, and convicted felon with a net worth of $500,000. Known for his controversial persona and legal troubles, Tekashi has made a significant impact on the music industry despite his tumultuous career. His legal issues began in 2015 with a guilty plea for using a child in a sexual performance, followed by a 2018 arrest on racketeering, weapons, and drug charges. In exchange for a reduced two-year sentence, Tekashi testified against his former gang associates, leading to his early release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tekashi69 Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth May 8, 1996 Place of Birth Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Rapper, Social Media Personality

Financial Issues

Tekashi69’s finances have fluctuated dramatically. While he has signed multi-million dollar record and concert contracts and earned millions from streaming royalties, his career was put on hold during his imprisonment. In March 2022, Tekashi filed court documents claiming severe financial difficulties, stating he was struggling to make ends meet and lacked royalty income. This filing was part of a civil lawsuit brought by two former associates, and Tekashi expressed concern that the lawsuit could bankrupt him. However, shortly after, he posted a video on Instagram flaunting millions in cash and luxury cars, which he later claimed was “prop money” during an interview on “TMZ Live.”

Early Life

Daniel Hernandez was born on May 8, 1996, in Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York. His mother is Mexican, and his father is Puerto Rican. Daniel met his father for the first time at the age of nine, as he had previously believed his father was deceased. The family’s financial struggles worsened after his stepfather was murdered in 2010, leading to Daniel’s behavioral issues and eventual expulsion from school in eighth grade. To support his family, Daniel worked at a grocery store before starting his rap career.

Rap Career

Daniel began rapping at 16 and received his first break when he met record label CEO Peter “Righteous P” Rogers, who encouraged him to release original songs. His debut song “69” was released in 2014, and he gained moderate popularity in the underground rap scene. Tekashi69’s breakthrough came with his 2018 debut mixtape “Day69” and singles like “Gummo,” which reached #6 on the US Rap chart and was certified Gold. His albums “Dummy Boy” (2018) and “TattleTales” (2020) further cemented his success.

Success and Record Deals

Tekashi69 has leveraged social media to announce various record and management deals, though the authenticity of some claims is questionable. In October 2019, he signed a confirmed $10 million deal with 10K Projects for two albums. In July 2020, he secured a $5 million deal with GlobalStreamNow for a virtual performance.

Legal Issues

Tekashi69’s legal troubles began in 2015 with a guilty plea for using a child in a sexual performance. He received three years probation but did not have to register as a sex offender if he avoided posting sexually explicit images and obtained his GED.

In 2018, he was arrested on weapons, drugs, and racketeering charges. To avoid a 47-year prison sentence, he testified against the Nine Trey Bloods gang, resulting in a reduced sentence and his release in April 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. In March 2023, Tekashi was assaulted at an LA Fitness gym in Florida, sustaining facial injuries.

Release and Continued Success

Upon his release, Tekashi released the single “Gooba,” which set a record for the biggest 24-hour debut for a hip-hop video on YouTube, amassing 40 million views in its first day and over 150 million views within a week. The song earned him significant revenue, and he hosted an Instagram live session that broke the platform’s record with over two million viewers.

Personal Life

Tekashi began dating Rachel “Jade” Watley shortly before his imprisonment in 2018. He has two daughters: one with Sara Molina, born in October 2015, and another with Marlayna M., born in November 2018. Tekashi, who suffers from asthma and speaks Spanish, has recorded several Spanish-language tracks. After his release from prison, he relocated multiple times due to security concerns, eventually moving to an 8,500-square-foot home in Water Mill, New York.

