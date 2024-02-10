Tekno Net Worth: A Journey From Bauchi State To Global Stardom

Augustine Miles Kelechi, better known as Tekno, has carved his name in the annals of Nigerian music history, amassing a substantial net worth of $8 million. Hailing from Bauchi State, Nigeria, Tekno’s musical prowess and infectious Afrobeat tunes have resonated with audiences worldwide, propelling him to fame and fortune.

Tekno Miles Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth 17 December 1992 Place of Birth Bauchi Nationality Nigerian Profession Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer

Tekno Miles Biography

Born into a family immersed in the world of music and dance, Tekno’s passion for the arts was evident from a young age. Raised in a household where melodies flowed freely, he honed his craft and embarked on his musical journey with unwavering determination. By the age of 8, Tekno was already captivating audiences with his performances, setting the stage for a remarkable career ahead.

Tekno’s relocation to Lagos, the epicenter of Nigerian entertainment, marked a pivotal moment in his career trajectory. Signed by Made Men Music Group in 2013, he burst onto the music scene with his debut single “Holiday,” featuring the acclaimed artist Davido. This collaboration catapulted him into the limelight, heralding the arrival of a new musical sensation.

Tekno Miles Achievements

With chart-topping hits like “Pana,” “Duro,” and “Rara,” Tekno’s music transcended borders, garnering millions of streams and cementing his status as a household name. His distinctive blend of Afropop, highlife, and dancehall captivated audiences worldwide, earning him accolades and recognition within the industry.

Throughout his career, Tekno has been honored with prestigious awards, including Best New Act of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards (2014) and The Best New Act at the MTV Africa Music Awards (2016). His contributions to the music industry have left an indelible mark, solidifying his place among Nigeria’s hottest rising stars.

Tekno Miles Business

Beyond his musical endeavors, Tekno has diversified his portfolio with strategic investments and business ventures. Embracing his love for luxury, he boasts a collection of high-end cars, including the 2017 Jeep Wrangler and the 2015 BMW X6. His lavish mansion in Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos, stands as a testament to his success and financial prowess.

With a string of successful collaborations and projects on the horizon, Tekno’s journey from Bauchi State to global stardom is a testament to his talent, resilience, and unwavering commitment to his craft.

Tekno Miles Net Worth

Tekno Miles net worth of $8 million is largely attributed to his success in entertainment industry, mostly in the Afrobeat.