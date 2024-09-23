Telegram to Share User Data with Authorities

In a significant policy shift, Telegram has announced it will provide user IP addresses and phone numbers to authorities upon receiving valid legal requests, such as search warrants. CEO Pavel Durov made this announcement in a recent post, stating that the change aims to deter criminal activities on the platform. He emphasized that while the vast majority of Telegram users are law-abiding, a small fraction involved in illicit activities tarnishes the platform’s reputation and endangers its nearly one billion users.

.@telegram has announced it will begin sharing user data with authorities to combat illegal activities, following the arrest of CEO Pavel Durov. The platform has updated its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. https://t.co/TZkJQfDSXz — Crypto Briefing (@Crypto_Briefing) September 23, 2024

Telegram will now provide users' IP addresses, phone numbers, and other details to relevant authorities in response to legal requests, per Bloomberg — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 23, 2024

This reversal comes in the wake of Durov’s recent detention by French authorities, who charged him with enabling criminal activities on Telegram, including the dissemination of child abuse material and drug trafficking. He has denied these allegations, expressing concern over being held responsible for actions taken by third parties on the platform.

Critics have noted that Telegram has gained notoriety for hosting problematic content, including misinformation and child pornography, partly due to its policy allowing groups of up to 200,000 members. In contrast, platforms like WhatsApp restrict group sizes to 1,000. The app has faced scrutiny for facilitating far-right channels linked to violence in English cities, and Ukraine recently banned it on state-issued devices to mitigate potential threats from Russia.

Durov’s detention has raised questions about the future of free speech on Telegram, particularly among political dissidents who once viewed the platform as a safe space for expressing dissenting views in repressive regimes. Experts warn that the new policy may lead to increased cooperation with authorities in such countries, casting doubt on Telegram’s commitment to protecting user privacy.

While Durov mentioned that Telegram is implementing a dedicated moderation team utilizing artificial intelligence to manage problematic content, experts like Daphne Keller from Stanford University argue that merely obscuring illegal content in search results may not suffice to meet legal obligations under European law. She raised concerns about whether Telegram’s new measures would adequately satisfy law enforcement’s demands for user information during investigations.