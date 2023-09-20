Ten Arrested as Meru Deputy Governor Mutuma is Questioned Over Weekend Chaos

At least ten suspects were Wednesday arrested over chaos that were experienced at Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza’s event in Makiri area.

This came as her deputy Isaac Mutuma was grilled at the County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office.

Mutuma appeared at the DCI office on Wednesday after he was summoned following the chaos during Mwangaza’s ‘Okolea Program’ function at Makiri, Igembe South Constituency.

Mutuma arrived at the office while accompanied by the sleuths and some of his supporters.

He was later seen being whisked away into the office as his supporters waited outside.

Mutuma and her boss Mwangaza have been engaged in a bitter leadership brawl since the two leaders were elected.

The Sunday chaos saw angry residents slaughter one cow and burnt mattresses that Mwangaza had come to donate to the public at Makiri area, which is the home village of Mutuma.

Police said they had detained ten suspects ahead of planned arraignment on Thursday.

According to police, the ten will answer to various charges including taking part in an unlawful assembly, malicious damage to property and assaulting police officers.

“The National Police Service reiterates its commitment to maintenance of law and order,” police headquarters said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki waded into the war saying he will take action against those behind them.

He said the violent chaos pitting criminals supporting the Governor and Deputy Governor must stop forthwith.

“Security agencies have commenced the hunt for the criminals and will round them up, arrest and prosecute every one of them.”

“Investigations will also ensue on the planners, abettors and financiers of the violence witnessed in the Igembe region of the County,” he said.

He said citizens, including political leaders of all ranks and all political parties/ formations, must carry out their activities lawfully and peacefully without exception.

“No violence whatsoever will be tolerated as it undermines national security, the rule of law and makes our Country look backward.”

Mwangaza said they experienced violence where part of their donations were destroyed including a cow that was meant to benefit a needy family.

“We want to express our deep disappointment and condemnation of such retrogressive behavior. It is unacceptable to disrupt a charitable effort aimed at helping people in need.”

“We strongly believe that the perpetrators of these heinous acts need to face the full force of the law. We call upon relevant agencies to investigate the matter thoroughly and take the necessary measures against those responsible. We must ensure this never happens again in our society,” she said in post on Facebook.

However, she said she will not be deterred from her mission to help those in need.

Mwangaza’s deputy has been said to be going through a hard life in and out of office since April, when he fell out with the County boss.

Some of his office staff were withdrawn, and vehicles and travel allowances were cut.

The DG says he has also been experiencing power cuts at his official residence in what is politically suspected to be pressure to push him to resign from office.

When President Ruto visited Igembe region last Sunday, Mwangaza accused Meru leaders and those he competed against (Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi) of being cartels who want to hold captive the county.

