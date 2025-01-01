Ten dead after vehicle drives into large crowd in New Orleans, authorities say

Ten people died following a mass casualty event in New Orleans, city authorities say.

Officials with Nola Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness department, report that a further 30 people are injured.

Wounded people have been transported to hospital, and public safety partners are on scene, Nola Ready adds.

The incident occurred at approximately 03:15 local time (09:15 GMT) on in the French Quarter – a popular tourist destination in the city. The street is infamous in New Orleans’ French Quarter and is likely to have been filled with tourists and locals celebrating the new year.

The street, a well-known nightlife and tourist hotspot, is filled with bars, clubs and restaurants.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry says in a post on X that he is “praying for all the victims and first responders on scene”.

“A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” Landry writes.

“Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

A vehicle drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street at a high speed, before the driver then reportedly got out and began firing a weapon. Police then returned fire.

Police said Tuesday that they expected the city to be busy as locals and visitors rang in the new year. New Orleans Police Department said it would be staffed at 100% and would draft in another 300 officers to help keep the peace.