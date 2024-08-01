Tension as Group Takes Over Running of Mosque in Lamu

Tension is boiling between two groups on one side and police following the forceful take over of a mosque in Faza village, Lamu County.

The drama happened on July 30 and has been boiling over with a group of youth taking over leadership of Jamia Mosque.

Police said this happened despite there being a court order barring the group from taking over and entering the premise.

According to police, the group calling themselves Gen Z of Faza said they were tired with the leadership of the facility hence the move.

They stayed put in the mosque chanting some some saying that they were ready to be shot and die while in the mosque.

The situation is tense since the other faction might retaliate against the takeover, police said.

Police have since been mobilized to negotiate with the group as part of efforts to address the standoff.

By Thursday morning, the group that took over the mosque was still in control of the facility amid reports the other faction was planning to storm and be in charge.