A member of The Equitable Party (TEP) has moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) seeking to suspend the implementation of resolutions that changed the party’s name to Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM).

Emmanuel Willyngtone Khamala, through his lawyer Danstan Omari, filed an urgent application on November 16, challenging the resolutions adopted during the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) held on November 13.

Khamala wants the Tribunal to temporarily stop the implementation of the resolutions pending the determination of his application, arguing that the process was conducted without adequate consultation and involvement of registered party members.

The application names the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), National Elections Board, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Registrar of Political Parties and Political Parties Liaison Committee as respondents.

Party leader Edwin Sifuna has been listed as an interested party.

In his supporting affidavit, Khamala, a registered party member from Tongaren, Bungoma County, traces the dispute to October 4, 2026, when The Equitable Party was officially launched at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi, with Sifuna announced as its leader.

He claims that four days later, on October 8, the party’s NEC resolved to change its name to Linda Mwananchi Movement without adequately involving registered members.

The dispute reportedly escalated on October 30 when the party unveiled a list of leaders for the proposed new outfit, allegedly without conducting a vetting process or inviting interested members to contest for leadership positions.

Khamala says he and other members subsequently wrote to the party on October 28 and November 6, seeking clarification and attempting to stop the delegates’ conference.

He further states that an earlier application seeking to block the NDC was dismissed by the Tribunal on November 12, prompting him to withdraw the initial case, registered as PPDTC E027 of 2026, before filing the fresh application.

The applicant is now challenging the resolutions announced in a November 13 press statement by the party’s National Secretariat, which confirmed that delegates had ratified the name change, approved amendments to the party constitution and adopted new nomination rules.

The conference also approved coalition-building talks ahead of the 2027 General Election.

However, Khamala alleges that the meeting was conducted behind closed doors, with changes to the venue only communicated after the conference had taken place.

He also claims that members of the media were barred from covering the proceedings.

In a certificate of urgency filed by lawyer Danstan Omari, Khamala argues that implementing the resolutions without involving founding and registered members would undermine their political rights and participation in the party’s affairs.

He warns that the resolutions could impose leaders on members who were never given an opportunity to participate in their selection.

“A majority of the registered TEP members will be inexplicably prejudiced, should this Honourable Tribunal not stop the implementation of the resolutions arrived at during the impugned Linda Mwananchi Movement Party’s National Delegates Conference, which took place on the 13th of November 2026, and imposed upon them, a crop of leaders they were denied a chance to choose and/or vet/take part in their selection, as well as a name-change they were neither consulted on nor agreed to adopt as their new tag and recognition,” read the court documents.

The applicant is seeking orders to have the matter certified as urgent and to temporarily suspend the implementation of all resolutions adopted during the November 13 conference.

He has also asked the Tribunal to scrutinise the legitimacy of individuals occupying leadership positions in the party now operating as Linda Mwananchi Movement and determine the validity of the process through which the name was changed.

Khamala argues that unless the Tribunal intervenes, the dispute could be rendered academic, leaving registered members with irreparable prejudice.