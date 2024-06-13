Teri Hatcher, an American actress and author, boasts a net worth of $50 million. She is widely recognized for her iconic roles as Susan Mayer on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” (2004–2012) and Lois Lane on “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” (1993–1997).

Teri Hatcher Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth December 8, 1964 Place of Birth Palo Alto, California Nationality American Profession Actress and Author

Early Life

Teri Lynn Hatcher was born on December 8, 1964, in Palo Alto, California. Raised in Sunnyvale, she studied ballet at the San Juan School of Dance. Hatcher attended Fremont High School, where she excelled as the captain of the Featherettes dance team. After high school, she pursued engineering and mathematics at De Anza College while taking acting classes at San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater.

In 2006, Hatcher revealed she was sexually abused by her uncle from the age of 5. Her testimony in 2002 helped convict him after another victim died by suicide. Her uncle was sentenced to 14 years in prison and died from colon cancer in 2008.

Career

Hatcher’s entry into the entertainment industry began as a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers in 1984. Her acting career took off with a role on “The Love Boat” in 1985, where she played Amy the Love Boat Mermaid for 19 episodes. She made her film debut in 1989’s “The Big Picture” and has since accumulated over 50 acting credits. These include notable films such as “Soapdish” (1991), “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), and “Spy Kids” (2001), and television series like “MacGyver” (1986–1990), “Seinfeld” (1993–1998), “The Odd Couple” (2016–2017), and “Supergirl” (2017). In 2006, she published her memoir, “Burnt Toast: And Other Philosophies of Life.”

Acting Career

Hatcher’s career took off in 1984 with the San Francisco 49ers cheerleading squad, leading to her role on “The Love Boat.” She played Penny Parker on “MacGyver” from 1986 to 1990 and appeared in various guest roles on shows like “Night Court,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and “Murphy Brown.” Her early film roles included “The Big Picture” and “Tango & Cash.”

In 1993, Hatcher’s guest appearance on “Seinfeld” made her memorable for the line “they’re real, and they’re spectacular.” From 1993 to 1997, she starred as Lois Lane on “Lois & Clark,” becoming one of the internet’s most downloaded images in 1995. She also hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 1996 and starred in the James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies” in 1997, being named the sexiest woman in the world by “FHM” magazine.

Also Read: Tami Roman Net Worth

Hatcher’s role as Susan Mayer on “Desperate Housewives” from 2004 to 2012 was highly successful, earning her $285,000 per episode at her peak, making her one of TV’s highest-paid actresses. During this time, she appeared in “Resurrecting the Champ” (2007), voiced characters in “Coraline” (2009), and performed charity songs.

Personal Life

Hatcher married Marcus Leithold in 1988, but they divorced a year later. She married actor Jon Tenney in 1994, and they had a daughter, Emerson, in 1997 before divorcing in 2003. Hatcher has supported various charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Aviva Family and Children’s Services, earning her several humanitarian awards.

Teri Hatcher Awards and Nominations

Hatcher has received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for “Desperate Housewives,” and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. She has also been nominated for Primetime Emmys, People’s Choice Awards, and Teen Choice Awards, among others.

Real Estate

In 2000, Hatcher purchased a 4,100-square-foot home in Studio City, Los Angeles, for $1.5 million. In 2018, she listed the property for rent at $25,000-$30,000 per month. The home features a private courtyard, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, and spa.

Teri Hatcher Net Worth

Teri Hatcher net worth is $50 million.