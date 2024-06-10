Terror Suspect Jailed for 30 Years for Aiding Terror Activities via Telegram, Instagram

A Busia Law Court convicted and sentenced a suspect to 30 years imprisonment for the collection of information to aid terrorist activities contrary to Section 29 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) and possession of articles connected to terrorism contrary to Section 30 of the same Act.

The suspect Jackson Kanoti alias Abdul Hakim had been arrested over the claims.

The prosecution through Kibiwott Kiprono and Nina Opiyo adduced testimonial and digital evidence that demonstrated that the accused person actively subscribed to social media platforms such as Telegram and Instagram, where he could receive live updates on terrorism attacks and terrorism-related activities around the world.

The evidence also revealed that the accused was a subscriber to terror links, namely ISIS Congo 1, Al-Shabaab, and other terror-affiliated networks.

The court also took judicial notice of incriminating materials recovered from the accused’s possession that were utilized for radicalization and recruitment of youth into outlawed terrorist outfits.

Upon careful evaluation Magistrate Tina Madowo deemed the prosecution’s evidence credible, substantial and consistent, thereby eliminating any reasonable doubt regarding the accused person’s culpability.

As the nation persists in its unwavering campaign to counter terrorist threats, this legal determination serves as an unequivocal notice that perpetrators of such egregious offenses shall be held criminally culpable, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution said.