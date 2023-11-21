Convicted Pedophile of American Origin Terry Ray Charged with Defiling Three-year-old in Athi River

A convicted pedophile of American origin Terry Ray Krieger is back in court for allegedly defiling a three-year-old at Great Wall Gardens in Athi River.

Ray is said to have been arrested on November 9. He was later arraigned at Mavoko Law Courts where he was charged with sexual assault and being in the country illegally.

He entered a not guilty plea.

On Tuesday, trial magistrate Barbra Ojoo denied him bail on grounds that he is a fugitive of justice.

Ms Ojoo noted that the convict’s criminal history and gravity of the charges carry reasonable terms upwards of five years.

The court also dismissed Ray’s argument that he is an elderly man with medical needs. It noted that his defense team did not furnish the court with evidence supporting his claims.

The case will be mentioned on November 27.

The accused was in 2014 sentenced to 50-years in jail after he was found guilty of taking and circulating videos of minors in nude and compromising positions.

Ray admitted to circulating obscene images of Kenyan underage children using electronic media between May 2013 and October 2014.

In November 2022, Ray, who served eight years at the Kamiti GK Prison was freed by Justice J.M Bwonong’a.

“In these circumstances, this court finds that to order a re-trial of the appellant would not only be unfair but oppressive as well,” ruled Justice Bwonwong’a.