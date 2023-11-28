Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert’s Divorce Takes A Public Turn

The divorce drama between Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert has escalated, with the once-private proceedings now playing out publicly.

Sources close to the couple revealed to Discover Lyrics that Teyana is expressing disappointment and frustration over Iman’s recent decision to disclose their identities in a court filing related to their divorce case.

The couple, who were married for seven years, had initially kept the divorce proceedings private to shield their two children from the public spectacle.

Teyana had filed divorce documents in January, using only their initials to maintain a level of privacy. However, with Iman’s recent legal move, the confidentiality they sought has been compromised.

Contrary to previous indications, sources now report that Teyana and Iman are no longer living under the same roof. Despite Teyana’s announcement in September that suggested an amicable separation, communication between the estranged couple has become minimal, limited to discussions concerning their children.

The public revelation comes after Teyana accused Iman of jealousy and claimed that he was frustrated with her growing career, particularly in acting. The divorce proceedings have been marked by various messy allegations.

Teyana, who attended the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance for her role in the indie drama, “A Thousand and One.” The couple’s once-private situation has now taken a public and contentious turn.