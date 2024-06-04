fbpx
    The 10 Stadiums To Host Euro 2024 Games

    The Olympiastadion Berlin will stage the UEFA EURO 2024 final. Photo/ Courtesy
    Ten stadiums across Germany have been chosen to host matches at Euro 2024. From past and future Champions League final venues to the homes of second division sides, here is a summary:

    BerlinOriginal name: Olympiastadion Berlin

    Capacity during the Euros: 71,000
    Resident club: Hertha Berlin
    Usual capacity: 74,500
    Inauguration: August 1936, main renovation 2000/2004
    In the past: Berlin Olympics host venue 1936; World Cup 2006, including the final; World Athletics Championships 2009; Champions League final 2015
    Euro 2024: Three group-stage matches, one last 16, one quarter-final and the final
    Munich
    Original name: Allianz Arena
    Capacity during the Euros: 66,000
    Resident club: Bayern Munich
    Usual capacity: 75,000
    Inauguration: May 2005
    In the past: World Cup 2006, including the opening match; Champions League final 2012; Euro 2020; (to come) Champions League final 2025
    During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches, including the opening match, one last 16 and a semi-final

    Dortmund

    Original name: Westfalenstadion

    Capacity during the Euros: 62,000

    Resident club: Borussia Dortmund
    Usual capacity: 81,365
    Inauguration: April 1974, main renovations 1992, 1999, 2003 and 2006
    In the past: World Cup 1974; UEFA Cup (C3) final 2001; World Cup 2006
    During Euro 2024: Four group-stage matches, one last 16 and a semi-final
    Stuttgart
    Original name: Neckarstadion
    Capacity during the Euros: 51,000
    Resident club: VfB Stuttgart
    Usual capacity: 60,500
    Inauguration: July 1933, main renovations 1951, 1993, 2004, 2011 and 2024
    In the past: Champions League final 1959; World Cup 1974; Champions League final 1988; Euro 1988; World Athletics Championships 1993; World Cup 2006
    During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches and one quarter-final
    Hamburg
    Original name: Volksparkstadion
    Capacity during the Euros: 49,000
    Resident club: Hamburger SV
    Usual capacity: 55,000
    Inauguration: July 1953, main renovations 1998-2000, 2006, 2010 and 2024
    In the past: World Cup 1974; Euro 1988; World Cup 2006; Europa League final 2010; Vladimir Klitchko and David Haye for the reunification of the boxing heavyweight titles in 2011
    During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches and a quarter-final
    Duesseldorf
    Original name: Duesseldorfer Arena
    Capacity during the Euros: 47,000
    Resident club: Fortuna Duesseldorf
    Usual capacity: 50,000
    Inauguration: January 2005
    In the past: Final eight of the Europa League 2020; opening day of Euro 2024 men’s handball
    During Euro 2024: three group-stage matches, one last 16, one quarter-final
    Cologne

    Original name: Muengersdorfer Stadion

    Capacity during the Euros: 43,000

    Resident club: FC Cologne
    Usual capacity: 50,000
    Inauguration: September 1923, main renovations 1975 and 2004
    In the past: Euro 1988; Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; Last eight and final of the Europa League 2020
    During Euro 2024: Four group stage and one last-16 game
    Frankfurt
    Original name: Waldstadion
    Capacity during the Euros: 47,000 spectators
    Resident club: Eintracht Frankfurt
    Usual capacity: 55,000 places
    Inauguration: May 1925, extensions 1937 and 1953, renovations 1974 and 2005
    In the past: World Cup 1974, including the opening match; Euro 1988; Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; 2011 Women’s World Cup final; (to come) 2027 Europa League final
    During Euro 2024: four group-stage games and one last-16 match
    Leipzig
    Original name: Zentralstadion
    Capacity during the Euros: 40,000
    Resident club: RB Leipzig
    Usual capacity: 47,069
    Inauguration: November 2004, extension in 2021
    In the past: Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; (to come) Europa Conference League final 2026
    During Euro 2024: three group-stage games and one last-16 match

    Gelsenkirchen

    Original name: Arena AufSchalke
    Capacity during the Euros: 50,000
    Resident club: Schalke 04
    Usual capacity: 62,271
    Inauguration: August 2001, main renovation in 2005
    In the past: Champions League final 2004; World Cup 2006; opening match of the 2010 Ice Hockey World Cup; last eight of the Europa League 2020
    During Euro-2024: three group-stage games and one last-16 match
