The 10 Stadiums To Host Euro 2024 Games

Ten stadiums across Germany have been chosen to host matches at Euro 2024. From past and future Champions League final venues to the homes of second division sides, here is a summary:

BerlinOriginal name: Olympiastadion Berlin

Capacity during the Euros: 71,000

Resident club: Hertha Berlin

Usual capacity: 74,500

Inauguration: August 1936, main renovation 2000/2004 In the past: Berlin Olympics host venue 1936; World Cup 2006, including the final; World Athletics Championships 2009; Champions League final 2015

Euro 2024: Three group-stage matches, one last 16, one quarter-final and the final

Munich

Original name: Allianz Arena

Capacity during the Euros: 66,000

Resident club: Bayern Munich

Usual capacity: 75,000

Inauguration: May 2005

In the past: World Cup 2006, including the opening match; Champions League final 2012; Euro 2020; (to come) Champions League final 2025

During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches, including the opening match, one last 16 and a semi-final

Dortmund Original name: Westfalenstadion Capacity during the Euros: 62,000

Resident club: Borussia Dortmund

Usual capacity: 81,365

Inauguration: April 1974, main renovations 1992, 1999, 2003 and 2006

In the past: World Cup 1974; UEFA Cup (C3) final 2001; World Cup 2006

During Euro 2024: Four group-stage matches, one last 16 and a semi-final

Stuttgart

Original name: Neckarstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 51,000

Resident club: VfB Stuttgart

Usual capacity: 60,500

Inauguration: July 1933, main renovations 1951, 1993, 2004, 2011 and 2024

In the past: Champions League final 1959; World Cup 1974; Champions League final 1988; Euro 1988; World Athletics Championships 1993; World Cup 2006

During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches and one quarter-final

Hamburg

Original name: Volksparkstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 49,000

Resident club: Hamburger SV

Usual capacity: 55,000

Inauguration: July 1953, main renovations 1998-2000, 2006, 2010 and 2024

In the past: World Cup 1974; Euro 1988; World Cup 2006; Europa League final 2010; Vladimir Klitchko and David Haye for the reunification of the boxing heavyweight titles in 2011

During Euro 2024: four group-stage matches and a quarter-final

Duesseldorf

Original name: Duesseldorfer Arena

Capacity during the Euros: 47,000

Resident club: Fortuna Duesseldorf

Usual capacity: 50,000

Inauguration: January 2005

In the past: Final eight of the Europa League 2020; opening day of Euro 2024 men’s handball

During Euro 2024: three group-stage matches, one last 16, one quarter-final

Cologne

Original name: Muengersdorfer Stadion Capacity during the Euros: 43,000

Resident club: FC Cologne

Usual capacity: 50,000

Inauguration: September 1923, main renovations 1975 and 2004

In the past: Euro 1988; Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; Last eight and final of the Europa League 2020

During Euro 2024: Four group stage and one last-16 game

Frankfurt

Original name: Waldstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 47,000 spectators

Resident club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Usual capacity: 55,000 places

Inauguration: May 1925, extensions 1937 and 1953, renovations 1974 and 2005

In the past: World Cup 1974, including the opening match; Euro 1988; Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; 2011 Women’s World Cup final; (to come) 2027 Europa League final

During Euro 2024: four group-stage games and one last-16 match

Leipzig

Original name: Zentralstadion

Capacity during the Euros: 40,000

Resident club: RB Leipzig

Usual capacity: 47,069

Inauguration: November 2004, extension in 2021

In the past: Confederations Cup 2005; World Cup 2006; (to come) Europa Conference League final 2026

During Euro 2024: three group-stage games and one last-16 match

Gelsenkirchen

Original name: Arena AufSchalke

Capacity during the Euros: 50,000

Resident club: Schalke 04

Usual capacity: 62,271

Inauguration: August 2001, main renovation in 2005

In the past: Champions League final 2004; World Cup 2006; opening match of the 2010 Ice Hockey World Cup; last eight of the Europa League 2020