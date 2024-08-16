The impact of social media on student life in Kenya

The growing internet penetration in Kenya has taken social media to rural villages and municipalities. With the growing adoption of apps and platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp comes many advantages and disadvantages. This article explores their significant influence on the academic, social, and personal experiences of Kenyan students, shedding light on the evolving dynamics of technology in education.

The positives of social media

Whenever social media is mentioned, some people only think of its negative impacts on society and young people, especially students. But this is a one-sided perspective. The platforms have a lot of advantages to cherish. Below, we list a few of them:

Improved communication

Social media platforms allow instant messaging, which has improved communication between Kenyan students significantly. Unlike text messages, which share the same feature, they are rich and spice up interactions. For instance, students interact using emojis, pictures, and audio, enhancing the quality of their engagements. Moreover, they can share web links seamlessly, allowing their classmates to access vital information on the move, e.g. EssayShark, a reputable essay writing service, to help them access sample papers.

Improved collaboration skills

Studies have acknowledged the importance of collaboration in students’ academic performances and personal growth. But these skills don’t come naturally. Students must learn how to work with each other for optimal achievements. In the last decade, social media has become an invaluable instrument for collaboration. For instance, WhatsApp has allowed Kenyan students to form class groups where they share vital information, e.g. coursework, assignments, and projects. The platform allows learners to debate, learn, unlearn, and embrace better ideas from their peers.

Enhanced self-expression

Many people struggle to speak in front of others. For shy and introverted students, things can only get worse while in school. However, social media can remedy some of the fears associated with physical interactions. It has allowed students to express themselves creatively, share their thoughts, and connect with like-minded communities. It has enabled self-expression through various mediums like text, images, videos, and live streaming, allowing learners, especially those in college, to showcase their unique perspectives, interests, and personalities to a wider audience. TikTok, for example, is full of short videos made by Kenyan college students.

Improved access to educational resources and information

The days of emailing students are long gone. All institutions of higher learning in Kenya have social media pages where they disseminate crucial information to their stakeholders. By following these platforms, students get first-hand updates, instead of relying on second-hand information which could be distorted. Moreover, apps such as Telegram have vast educational resources that learners often download and use to improve their academic performances.

Thriving and more vibrant relationships

Distance is one of the primary killers of relationships, both romantic and platonic. In most cases, going to college means leaving behind the people you love and cherish. Even those dating in college, attending lectures, residing in different dormitories, or going on field trips can create distances that are emotionally draining. Social media have allowed students to bridge the gap. For example, Kenyan students use WhatsApp to connect via live video streaming and audio, improving the quality of their relationships.

Improved digital literacy

Using technology can be quite challenging, especially for people who have been exposed to it later in life. Believe it or not, many Kenyan students join college without ever touching or using a computer. Many of these learners come from poor backgrounds and remote areas with no internet access or computers. Regions like Garissa, Lodwar, Moyale, and Samburu are at the top list of the least developed counties in Kenya. Most students from these areas are computer illiterate. Using social media has helped many of them to access helpful information for developing their technology skills.

The negatives of social media to Kenyan students

Despite their usefulness, social media have often been a menace in Kenyan schools. However, like many techs, this isn’t surprising. Some of their negative impacts are discussed below:

Poor academic performance

Some students spend too much time on social media instead of studying. When the finals arrive, they are often clueless and blank. Most students in this category fail their papers and even classes, forcing re-takes and stagnation. Given the high tuition fees paid by parents and sponsors, such learners cause their families a lot of pain and disappointment.

Increased cases of mental health

Social media isn’t always about happiness and flaunting big lifestyles. The platforms can be cruel and unforgiving. For users without thick skins, it’s a place to avoid. Many students have been victims of cyberbullying and online harassment, causing severe mental health issues, including depression, stress, and anxiety. These experiences can derail learners from their education journeys if not addressed on time.

Low self-esteem

Platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn can be sometimes demoralizing. Imagine seeing people posting photos of the world’s most expensive houses, yachts, cars, and jewellery when you can’t even afford a meal at the college canteen! These things have created unrealistic comparisons that have led to low self-esteem among many learners.

Spreading of misinformation and fake news

There are no better rumour mills than schools. Students are in the habit of making up stories to get back at each other or appear informed or clever. Kenyan students use social media aggressively to spread rumours, misinformation, and fake news. The consequences of such moves have been grave, with some students committing suicide out of shame.

Reduced face-to-face social interaction skills

Face-to-face interaction is vital for humans. Unlike online engagements, it allows you to read and interpret visual cues such as body language, tonal variations, and movements more accurately. These skills have helped humans to identify potential threats for millions of years. They’re still critical today and should not be ignored. However, social media is eroding them. Some college students can’t even maintain eye contact when talking to others because of overusing social media.

Privacy concerns

The privacy of some social media platforms has remained questionable. Facebook, for instance, has been fined by the US Federal government and the EU multiple times for sharing users’ data with third parties and violating their rights. Still, many people have been scammed on the platforms through social engineering, phishing, and hacking. Some Kenyan students have shared testimonies using Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to swindle their hard-earned money. Others have found their details exposed on the sites without their consent.