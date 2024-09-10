The Wedding Lookbook: Trending Sherwani Designs for the Groom 

Weddings are always a grand occasion and at the center of these occasions, there exists the wedding outfits of the groom. Designer Sherwani is a true epitome of sophistication, royal aura and can be a regal choice for the grooms. As the world of fashion is ever-evolving, so are wedding trends, and it is especially important for grooms to stay updated with the currently prevailing designs of sherwanis. Be it something conventional or a touch of the contemporary, here is your ultimate guide to the trending Sherwani designs online that promise to make your wedding look truly unforgettable.

Classic Embroidered Sherwani

Nothing spells royalty like a heavily embroidered sherwani. It speaks of elegance through the intricate work of Zardozi, Zari, and Resham combined with pearls and stones. Choose rich materials like silk or velvet in classic shades of ivory, maroon, or gold. These Sherwani designs are perfect for those who would love to stay traditional and exude opulence.

Asymmetrical Sherwani

Break away from the traditional silhouette with an effortless modern flare. Put on a signature appeal with unique cuts, different lengths, and overlapping patterns. Asymmetrical designer sherwanis for grooms often have a trend leaning towards lighter fabrics with minimalistic embroidery. Perfectly suited for grooms willing to make a contemporary statement on their big day.

Printed Sherwani

For the groom who is on top of all the trends, printed sherwanis online can be a fashion-forward choice. From floral motifs to abstract patterns, prints offer a breath of fresh air from heavy embellishments. They can be contrasted with churidars or dhoti pants to give a stylistic and comforting appeal to your ensemble. Be it vibrant colors or bold prints, stay chic at all events.

Bandh Gala Sherwani

The Bandh gala or Jodhpuri sherwani represents a kind of understated elegance. A closed neck and slim silhouette are what makes this Sherwani design for men special. It suits grooms who want to take the classic route best but easy. Go for rich fabrics like brocade or jacquard in deep colors like navy blue, emerald, green, or classic black to make a statement without overdoing on the embellishments.

Layered Sherwani

Layered sherwanis exemplify one of the best ways to give that depth and dimension to your wedding attire. These designs include an inner kurta, an outer sherwani, and many times even a jacket or stole. The layers can be in contrasting colors or complementing shades, which create an interesting look. This is the ultimate sherwani style for a winter wedding as it provides both warmth and style.

Sherwani with Dupatta

Wear the sherwani with a dupatta draped around the neck elegantly or over your shoulder to give it a majestic flair. Wearing a heavy-embellishment or embroidered dupatta can do wonders in completing your sherwani look. It is best suited for grooms who desire to put on the touch of royal elegance.

In conclusion, when selecting Sherwani designs for the big day, always pick the perfect one for bringing out the most memorable look in you. Whether it is classic embroidery, contemporary asymmetrical cuts, or fusion styles, there is always something to suit the needs of any groom. Just embrace the latest Sherwani designs and celebrate with your head held high, ensuring you look nothing less than regal.

