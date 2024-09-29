Theft of Security Papers for Title Deeds at Government Printer Sparks Security Concerns

The Ministry of Lands has addressed the recent theft of 367 security papers meant for the printing of title deeds from the Government Printer.

This follows a gazette notice dated September 26, 2024, where the loss was reported.

According to the Ministry, the stolen papers are crucial for printing title deeds, though they emphasize that the theft does not compromise existing land titles.

The Ministry reassured Kenyans that the stolen documents only become valid title deeds after being processed by the Lands Registry, which includes filling ownership details and sealing them with the appropriate signatures.

Authorities suspect that the theft was orchestrated by criminal cartels aiming to produce fake titles, an issue the Ministry is tackling head-on.

Enhanced anti-fraud measures are being implemented, and security agencies are collaborating with the Ministry to curb land fraud.

One officer from the Government Printer has already been arrested in connection with the theft, as confirmed by the statement.

The Ministry reiterated that the integrity of the land titling process remains intact.

Additionally, the gazette notice has declared title deeds bearing the serial numbers 5253001 to 5253367 as lost.

The Government disclaims any liability for unauthorized transactions involving the stolen title deeds, now deemed void.

The Ministry assures the public that their efforts to enhance security and maintain the integrity of land transactions will continue undeterred.