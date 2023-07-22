“They Cloned Tyrone” Review: A Mind-Bending Thriller That Delves Into The Dark Abyss Of Conspiracy

In the current landscape of America, conspiracy theories have become an integral part of our collective psyche. “They Cloned Tyrone,” a mesmerizing inner-city sci-fi thriller, cleverly capitalizes on the allure of conspiracy culture prevalent within Black communities.

Director Jule Taylor, in his feature debut, weaves a tale that starts as a grounded drama revolving around three vivid characters – the brooding drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega), the charismatic pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), and the defiant sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris).

Taylor brilliantly captures the gritty daily struggles of life in “The Glen” district while building an atmosphere of suspenseful reality.

But beneath the surface lies a dark underbelly of paranoia, which begins to unfold when the trio stumbles upon a hidden laboratory and a mysterious white powder that could unravel everything.

The film expertly amalgamates elements of “Get Out,” “The Truman Show,” and the “John Wick” series, creating a gripping narrative that delves into the tangled web of conspiracy. As the plot thickens, “They Cloned Tyrone” takes audiences on a relentless rollercoaster ride, questioning every aspect of life – from gospel churches to hip-hop strip clubs.

Taylor masterfully crafts a nightmarish world where clones, illusion, and sinister figures lurk behind every corner.

The Intriguing Premise

“They Cloned Tyrone” opens as a grounded drama, introducing the lives of the three protagonists. Fontaine, a drug dealer with an air of perpetual sadness, is portrayed with sullen impassiveness by the talented John Boyega.

In his gold grillz, he embodies the hardened exterior of a man navigating a tough environment. Foxx shines as Slick Charles, a pimp with a sculpted ‘fro and paisley bathrobe, who rules his world with megalomaniacal bravado, creating an entertaining yet convincing portrayal.

Teyonah Parris exudes strength as Yo-Yo, a sex worker standing her ground against Charles in a confrontational and obscene manner.

The director effectively immerses viewers in the daily struggles of “The Glen,” allowing them to resonate with the characters’ plight.

Fontaine’s ritual of buying a 40 and a scratch-off card, pouring beer for a homeless old man named Frog (Leon Lamar), and receiving his daily aphorism, sets the stage for the underlying conspiracy. The film portrays life in “The Glen” as a multifaceted puzzle, slowly revealing the interconnected pieces that form the narrative’s heart.

A Sinister Conspiracy Unfolds

As the story unfolds, the film’s title, “They Cloned Tyrone,” alludes to Erykah Badu’s 1997 live-concert track “Tyrone,” foreshadowing the movie’s impending twist.

The intriguing premise captures the essence of cosmic paranoia, hinting at a vast and intricate conspiracy that threatens to consume the characters.

The roots of this paranoia date back to historical atrocities inflicted upon Black communities, such as the infamous Tuskegee experiment.

This dark chapter in history plays a significant role in the film, serving as the foundation of justified paranoia within the Black culture.

The belief that the CIA played a sinister role in the crack epidemic of the 1970s further contributes to the palpable sense of “just-because-it’s-extreme-doesn’t-mean-it’s-not-true.”

A Mind-Bending Journey

“They Cloned Tyrone” excels in keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they attempt to unravel the labyrinth of conspiracy.

Taylor’s visually impressive direction sets a mood of funky gloom, and the fast-paced, vivacious dialogue written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier adds depth to the characters’ rage and authenticity.

The film takes an unexpected turn when Fontaine, Charles, and Yo-Yo discover a deserted trap house, leading them to a secret laboratory.

A strange white powder, resembling cocaine but with peculiar properties, perplexes the trio, propelling them into a world of illusion and deceit. What initially seemed like an intense exploration of inner-city struggles soon morphs into a mind-bending journey through uncharted territory.

A Half-Baked Grandiosity

However, the film occasionally struggles to fulfill the expansive concept it introduces. While the director’s ambition is commendable, the plot’s complexity demands more in-depth exploration to cement its grandiosity.

Some viewers may find themselves craving a deeper dive into the conspiracy’s mechanics, leaving certain aspects of the narrative feeling underdeveloped.

“They Cloned Tyrone” successfully establishes Taylor as a director of craft and audacious nerve, delivering a bold debut that blurs the line between reality and fiction.

The movie serves as a commentary on the real-life impact of conspiracy theories, showcasing how they permeate the fabric of society, from gospel churches to hip-hop strip clubs.

A Promise for the Future

In conclusion, “They Cloned Tyrone” captivates with its innovative premise and exploration of conspiracy theory’s psychological impact.

Despite occasional shortcomings, the film leaves an indelible impression and establishes Jule Taylor as a promising director with a unique perspective.

His work sets the stage for future projects that delve deeper into the boundaries between perception and reality.

As viewers are left questioning the authenticity of the world around them, “They Cloned Tyrone” serves as a stark reminder that the air we breathe, the Kool-Aid we drink, and the rabbit-hole ideology that envelops us are all part of a larger tapestry.

Conspiracy theories, with their varying degrees of plausibility, continue to thrive as metaphors for hidden truths and forces lurking behind the scenes. Jule Taylor’s daring exploration beckons us to question what lies beyond the curtain of our perceived reality, leaving us with lingering uncertainty and an appetite for more mind-bending cinematic experiences.

