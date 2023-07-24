They Wanted To Plant Guns, Drugs On My Son – Uhuru

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has sensationally said the government plans to plant guns and drugs on his son.

He made the remarks at his Nairobi home on Monday when he met a group of news editors.

This came days after police were sent to Uhuru’s son Jomo’s house in Karen to seek to take away his guns. Jomo and his brother Muhoho are licensed gun holders.

“This gun issue is surrounded by lots of propaganda to divert attention from what has been happening,” he said.

“I believe they wanted to plant drugs and guns in my son’s compound.”

Uhuru said the incident hurt him.

“I went because of a distress call from my son. I was not drunk, I was extremely hurt,” he said.

The former president claims that his two sons own six guns in total, three each, and that all of the firearms are legally registered. He clarified that his daughter Ngina does not own a firearm.

He said none of the boys have received orders to surrender their firearms as has been claimed in the media and by top government officials.

Uhuru revealed that he has been forced to share his security with his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, after her security was withdrawn last week.

“The benefits my mum enjoys are not because of me but because she is a former First Lady,” he said.

“We have to hire private security guards.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki confirmed the raid in the area in search of 23 firearms allegedly used to perpetrate illegal operations in the country during the ongoing anti-government protests.

Kindiki said security agencies had been tasked to search the area as part of a broader operation which seeks to weed out civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs.

“Today afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept,” CS Kindiki said in the statement released on Friday night.

