Third Woman Sues Diddy for Alleged Sexual Assault

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of sexual assault by a third woman who is suing him in the US.

The new complaint alleges he and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the woman and her friend in 1990 or 1991.

The legal documents have been obtained by US media including Rolling Stone.

A representative for Mr Combs said: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute.

“This is nothing but a money grab. He is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie… for financial benefit,” the representative said.

The BBC has also contacted representatives for Mr Hall.

The flurry of recent lawsuits comes as the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows alleged victims of sex crimes to sue after the statute of limitations has lapsed, ends on 24 November.

Read: Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

The act was passed to acknowledge the impact of trauma on sexual assault survivors and how it may delay people from coming forward.

Multiple high-profile people are facing sexual assault lawsuits under the act, including Jamie Foxx and Axl Rose. Both denied the allegations against them.

In the latest filing, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, alleges she and her friend attended an event in New York hosted by a record company where they met Mr Combs and Mr Hall.

The woman alleges the two men offered the pair drinks throughout the night, and later invited them back to Mr Hall’s apartment, where the woman claims she was “coerced into having sex with [Mr] Combs”.

The legal action also alleges Mr Combs visited Jane Doe’s home a few days later and became violent. “He was worried that [Jane Doe’s friend] would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them,” it says.

The lawsuit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, alleges Jane Doe “informed her close friends and family about what had occurred”. It claims she sought medical treatment “to heal from the trauma visited upon her”.

It is the third sexual assault lawsuit Mr Combs’ has faced this month. On Thursday, a second lawsuit alleged Mr Combs had sexually assaulted the plaintiff, Joi Dickerson-Neal, in 1991.

She says that during that time she was drugged by the rapper “resulting in her being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk”.

Read Also: Cassie Settles Lawsuit Accusing Diddy of Sexual Assault, Abuse

He later drove Ms Dickerson-Neal to the place he was staying, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit.

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson for Mr Combs said the allegations were “not credible” and “purely a money grab and nothing more”.

Referring to the Adult Survivors Act, Mr Combs spokesperson said the “last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head”.

Ms Dickerson-Neal said on Friday in a statement that filing the lawsuit brought “great relief”.

“I’m feeling as if the darkness has been lifted and I can freely move forward in achieving my full potential,” she said.

Mr Combs settled the first sexual assault suit which was brought by his former partner Casandra Ventura, an R&B singer known as Cassie, last week.

Ms Ventura accused the music mogul of rape and sex trafficking. She alleged that the rap producer raped and beat her over 10 years starting when she was 19 and he was 37.

Ms Ventura accused the music mogul of rape and sex trafficking. She alleged that the rap producer raped and beat her over 10 years starting when she was 19 and he was 37.

The two reached a settlement a day after the suit was filed.

Mr Combs had denied Ms Ventura’s claims and his lawyer said the decision to settle was not an admission of wrongdoing.

By BBC