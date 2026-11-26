The race for the Saboti parliamentary seat is gaining momentum after businessman Thomas Kiptoo Kwalia declared his interest in challenging incumbent MP Caleb Amisi in the 2027 General Election.

Kwalia’s entry into the contest adds to the growing list of aspirants seeking to unseat Amisi, who has represented the constituency for two terms.

His political ambitions have also attracted attention from different political formations, with players associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) reportedly expressing interest in his candidature.

Kwalia, who is currently associated with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), says he has the experience, vision and understanding of local challenges needed to bring change to Saboti.

His declaration comes as political parties and emerging movements intensify grassroots mobilisation and candidate recruitment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwalia is a businessman with a professional background in healthcare administration.

He previously served as a County Health Administrator in the County Government of Laikipia and has held administrative positions in several health facilities across the country.

His professional experience includes working at Kitale District Hospital, Kapsara, Endebess Sub-County Hospital, Nanyuki, Chuka and Nyahururu.

His supporters believe his experience in public administration, academic background and familiarity with local challenges give him an advantage in the race.

Born and raised in Saboti, Kwalia has increasingly focused his political messaging on development issues affecting residents.

His priorities include improving infrastructure, strengthening healthcare services, creating employment opportunities, empowering young people and supporting small businesses.

Kwalia has been increasing his engagement with residents across different wards in the constituency, including Koykoy, Kisawai, Kitalale and Chebukaka.

His activities have included community meetings, church gatherings and fundraising initiatives aimed at supporting local development projects.

Among the initiatives he has participated in is a fundraising drive towards the construction of a health centre at Kisawai Centre.

His supporters view such engagements as part of his efforts to establish a grassroots political network ahead of the next General Election.

The businessman is seeking to build support around his development agenda and professional experience as he positions himself as an alternative to the incumbent.

Kwalia’s emerging political profile has attracted interest from political players associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement and DAP.

The interest could influence his political direction as different formations seek to strengthen their support in Trans Nzoia County.

Although he is currently associated with UDA, it remains unclear whether he will seek the party’s nomination or join another political formation.

His eventual political alignment could be an important factor in determining his chances in the Saboti parliamentary contest.

Party nominations are expected to play a significant role in shaping the race, particularly as several aspirants position themselves to challenge Amisi.

The incumbent MP is expected to face increasing competition as more aspirants express interest in the Saboti seat.

Amisi, who has served two terms, will be seeking to defend his parliamentary position amid growing political mobilisation across the constituency.

The emerging contest is likely to test the influence of party structures, grassroots networks and individual candidates’ popularity.

For Kwalia, the immediate challenge will be converting his growing political engagements into a strong electoral support base while deciding which political platform offers him the best opportunity.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, Saboti is shaping up to be one of the constituencies to watch in Trans Nzoia County.