Thousands Rally In New York Demanding End To Fossil Fuels Ahead Of UN General Assembly

Tens of thousands of people in New York City participated in a massive rally on Sunday, calling for urgent action against climate change as the United Nations General Assembly opened.

The event, known as the March to End Fossil Fuels, saw protesters from approximately 700 organizations and activist groups voicing their demands for an end to fossil fuels, with signs reading, “Fossil fuels are killing us” and “I didn’t vote for fires and floods.”

Protesters aimed their frustration directly at U.S. President Joe Biden, urging him to stop approving new oil and gas projects, phase out existing ones, and declare a climate emergency with expanded executive powers.

“We hold the power of the people, the power you need to win this election,” emphasized 17-year-old Emma Buretta of Brooklyn, a member of the youth protest group Fridays for Future. “If you want to win in 2024, if you do not want the blood of my generation to be on your hands, end fossil fuels.”

Organizers estimated that around 75,000 people participated in the rally.

High-profile figures, including U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Susan Sarandon, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kyra Sedgwick, and Kevin Bacon, joined the march. Ocasio-Cortez delivered a passionate speech, stating, “We have people all across the world in the streets, showing up, demanding a cessation of what is killing us… We will not take no for an answer.”

A recent UN climate report highlighted 2025 as the deadline for global greenhouse gas emissions to peak and rapidly decline to align with the Paris Agreement’s targets.

The report emphasized the urgent need for more comprehensive climate action. Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, another Paris Agreement goal, necessitates phasing out the use of fossil fuels with emissions that cannot be captured or offset.

While President Biden has allocated substantial funds for green manufacturing and clean energy projects, some young activists argue that his actions have not been forceful enough to lead the U.S. away from fossil fuel dependence.

Environmental activists estimate that almost one-third of the world’s planned oil and gas drilling by 2050 is linked to U.S. interests.

The rally comes amid warnings from top scientists that the world is likely to experience record heat in the next five years, with global temperatures at risk of breaching the crucial 1.5°C threshold.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has organized a Climate Ambition summit for Wednesday during the General Assembly, with hopes of accelerating climate change countermeasures by governments, private sector organizations, and financial institutions.

Activists emphasize that history will remember leaders’ actions or inaction, and the stakes for the planet’s future are incredibly high.

