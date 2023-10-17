Three Al Shabaab Militants Killed in an Ambush in Garissa

At least three al Shabaab militants were Tuesday killed in an ambush by police in Fafi, Garissa County and assorted food found on them.

They were transporting the food on donkey carts to a new makeshift when they were ambushed, police said.

The security team killed three militants while others escaped with serious injuries and recovered foodstuffs, water and collapsible tank,” said a police official aware of the operation.

Multi agency teams have mounted operations in the areas near the Somali-Kenya border.

The incident comes barely a week after two al-Shabaab militants were killed when a bomb they were setting up exploded on them in the Amuma area in the county.

Police said the two were placing the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the main supply route used by security agencies and other motorists when it exploded.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki visited Lamu which is one of the affected places on Tuesday as part of efforts to ramp up operations.

He said the government of Kenya has declared an all-out war on dangerously armed terrorists linked to the al shabaab militants who bear the greatest responsibility for the atrocious murder of civilians and security personnel in Lamu and the general Boni Enclave in recent times.

“While numerous plots by the Al-Shabaab and its network have been uncovered and neutralized ahead of time, several of the attacks have succeeded, resulting in the brutal killing of innocent civilians and security personnel within Lamu County and the Boni Enclave generally,” he said.

He appealed to the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of 35 masterminds of the terror network responsible for the deadly terrorist attacks in Lamu County and the Boni Enclave generally.

“The 35 terrorists being sought are connected with the placement of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on various earth roads in the area, the killing of civilians along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen Highway, the cold-blooded murders of civilians at Lango la Simba, Witu, Mpeketoni, Juhudi, Salama, Hindi, and other areas and the attack on the American Millitary Base at Manda Bay on 5th January 2020.”

He said the suspects, whose names and photographs will be circulated in the mainstream print media and posted on official online platforms of the Interior Ministry and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on October 18 2023, are ordered to surrender to any Police Station immediately.

“A substantial cash reward is on offer to any person who provides credible information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.”

He said while the arrest or neutralization of these terrorists remains the most immediate objective, other measures and strategies have been put in place to win the war against terror in Lamu County, the Boni Enclave and elsewhere in the country.

